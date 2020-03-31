Glen Durrant putting his Premier League Darts dreams on hold due to coronavirus pandemic

Glen Durrant has put his Premier League darting dreams on hold

Premier League Darts table-topper Glen Durrant is having to put his dreams on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49-year-old Middlesbrough thrower has enjoyed a whirlwind year or so, having won his PDC tour card and being propelled into the Premier League ranks after claiming a third successive BDO world title in January last year.

The Premier League programme was suspended after Night Six in Liverpool as a result of the ongoing global health crisis and may not resume until July as the PDC faces up to the prospect of a three-month shutdown.

Duzza had just beaten Daryl Gurney 7-5 at the M&S Bank Arena to remain top of the table, a point clear of three-time PDC world champion Michael van Gerwen.

The world No 19 said: "A week ago, I was quite down about it because it's been a dream of mine to play Premier League.

"Newcastle was the one that was next, which is obviously 40 minutes from my home and I had close to 500 people going to that, and the week after that, I had Michael van Gerwen in Rotterdam.

"That's what dreams are all about, that's why I joined the PDC, for games like that.

"But with time, you begin to realise this is a serious time for everybody and it's about your health and well-being and touch wood, I'm absolutely fine.

"I'm fit, I'm healthy, I'm at home, I'm following all the necessary guidelines and just hoping that this passes soon and we can get back to normality."

I haven't got the gumption to change like Peter Wright has and them darts haven't done me bad. They've got me to the top 20 in the world. Will Duzza change his darts?

Speaking in Liverpool, the Teessider, who signed a four-year deal with Target last summer, admitted he is dreading changing his darts when the time comes but he is determined to raise his game even more.

He said: "I'm averaging 95 to 100 and I'm top of the Premier League. There's nothing fundamentally wrong but I'm looking for another one per cent, two per cent, three per cent.

"Perhaps just a little bit of a heavier dart at the front of the barrel, maybe a little bit thinner. I'm even looking at my fights because I'm the only player - also maybe Steve Beaton - who's using the Pear flight right now.

"But when do you get the chance to practice with a new set-up like that? I haven't got the gumption to change them like Peter Wright has and those darts haven't done me bad. They've got me to the top 20 in the world.

"I'm looking to get into the top 16, top eight, so it's all good."

Durrant feels the darting fraternity have also started to embrace him in the backroom after making a successful impact in the PDC.

"There's so much more in the tank," added social media connoisseur, Durrant. "If I put my practice darts on, which every dart player will tell you, it would be amazing, but when you're playing in front of 10,000 people all of a sudden it's a little bit difficult."

