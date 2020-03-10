The Darts Show podcast: Stephen Bunting, Rob Cross and Daryl Gurney

Stephen Bunting, Rob Cross and Daryl Gurney join The Darts Show podcast to reflect on the UK Open and look forward to a crucial run in the Premier League.

With Colin Lloyd on the phone, and Michael Bridge on paternity leave, Paul Prenderville is in the studio on his own but there's plenty to talk about after another frantic fortnight in the tungsten world.

We look back at a magnificent UK Open as Michael van Gerwen finds his first title of 2020 in style, the battle at the foot of the Premier League is hotting up with Judgement Night just a few weeks away, and we talk walk-ons!

Night Five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Rob Cross vs <i>Stephen Bunting</i> Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross - it's been boom and bust for Voltage over the last 18 months. Major titles have come his way, but there has been inconsistency to his game as well. We check in with Cross for the story of his season so far and an impressive new regime that seen him fitter than ever.

Stephen Bunting - the latest of the Challengers is an anomaly given that The Bullet played in the Premier League in 2015. As ever Bunting is in reflective mood as he looks back on returning to his best form, and allows himself to think about a memorable walk-on in Liverpool, although he has a big decision to make on walk-on music!

Daryl Gurney - Superchin is bottom of the Premier League table, but found some form in Minehead over the weekend with a run to the quarter-final

Colin Lloyd - Jaws answers the listeners' questions and casts his verdict on the return to form of MVG as well as picking out his major talking points from the last fortnight.

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, March 12 from M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool at 7pm on Sky Sports Action with Rob Cross taking on local hero Stephen Bunting. Don't forget, the Premier League is on every Thursday all the way through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.