Michael van Gerwen wins UK Open title for third time as he beats Gerwyn Price

Michael Van Gerwen defeated Gerwyn Price to win the UK Open on Sunday

Nine-dart Michael van Gerwen lifted the UK Open title for the third time in his career after a thriller 11-9 victory against Gerwyn Price in Minehead on Sunday.

The Dutchman, who knocked out defending champion Nathan Aspinall on Friday, continued his return to form by averaged almost 111 in defeating Rob Cross 10-4 to reach the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

MVG returned for the evening session where he threw a nine-darter during his last-four romp over Daryl Gurney.

He followed back-to-back maximums with a 141 finish to complete the perfect leg, the second of the weekend after Jonny Clayton also achieved the feat, en route to a 10-3 victory over the Northern Irishman.

Price had beaten Dimitri Van Den Bergh 10-5 in the last eight and booked his showdown with the Dutchman with an 11-4 semi-final win over compatriot Clayton.

MVG celebrates winning his first title of 2020

In the final, Van Gerwen fought back from 5-1 down to beat Price and claim his first title of 2020.

Having opened with a maximum as he took the first leg, he lost the next five on the trot with Price surging into a commanding lead with the help of 105 and 97 checkouts, although he missed bullseye when presented with a chance to make it 6-1.

But Van Gerwen scraped his way back into contention as the Welshman missed 12 doubles in four legs to nudge his way into an 8-7 lead.

Finishes of 136 and 97 eased him to within touching distance of victory and although Price responded to extend the match to the penultimate leg, the world No 1 took out 66 to claim the £100,000 prize.

💚💚💚



Over the moon right now to have won the UK Open. Think I played a phenomenal tournament, and happy to have the trophy again. It’s like gold in my hands.



Tournament average of 104, big averages and winning games.



Thank you for all the amazing messages 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/zM0n4kBfmm — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) March 8, 2020

Van Gerwen had endured three months without a tournament win since claiming November's Players Championship Finals title in Minehead with a win over Price.

Gerwyn Price..since November, has on-and-off been playing some of the best darts on the planet. What remains constant, is that MVG is still the man to beat. CONGRATS MVG!!!!!!! UK OPEN CHAMP. — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) March 8, 2020

UK Open

Sunday March 8

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 10-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael van Gerwen 10-4 Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney 10-9 Jelle Klaasen

Jonny Clayton 10-9 Jamie Hughes

Evening Session

Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 11-4 Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen 11-3 Daryl Gurney - Michael van Gerwen hits nine-darter

Final

Gerwyn Price 11-9 Michael van Gerwen

Night Six, March 12: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, March 12 from M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool at 7pm on Sky Sports Action with Rob Cross taking on local hero Stephen Bunting. Don't forget, the Premier League is on every Thursday all the way through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.