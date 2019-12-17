Premier League Darts: Schedule, fixtures & results

Michael van Gerwen will defend his Premier League title hoping for a fifth successive crown

All the dates for your diary as we edge closer to the 2020 Premier League, with the names set to be confirmed after the World Championship final on New Year's Day.

The annual darting roadshow will kick off in Aberdeen in February once the line-up and format have been confirmed, and plenty of intrigue surrounds next year's event.

Last year's competition saw Gary Anderson withdraw and the PDC chose to include a 'contender' for each of the opening nine nights.

There has been no confirmation of the 'contenders' returning for 2020 but in a recent interview with The Darts Show Podcast, Barry Hearn admitted a number of proposals were being considered.

All will be revealed on World Championship final night on New Year's Day when, as well as a new world champion being crowned, the Premier League line-up will be confirmed.

For now, here's where you can expect to see the action across the UK & Ireland.

Night One, February 6, Aberdeen P&J Live

Fixtures will appear here.....

Night Two, February 13, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Fixtures will appear here.....

Night Three, February 20, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Fixtures will appear here.....

Night Four, February 27, 3Arena, Dublin

Fixtures will appear here.....

Night Five, March 5, Westpoint, Exeter

Fixtures will appear here.....

Night Six, Match 12, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Fixtures will appear here.....

Night Seven, March 19, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Fixtures will appear here.....

Night Eight, March 25, Rotterdam Ahoy

Fixtures will appear here.....

Judgement Night, March 26, Rotterdam Ahoy

Fixtures will appear here.....

Night 10, April 2, SSE Arena, Belfast

Fixtures to be confirmed after Judgement Night

Night 11, April 9, FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Fixtures to be confirmed after Judgement Night

Night 12, April 16, Manchester Arena

Fixtures to be confirmed after Judgement Night

Night 13, April 23, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Fixtures to be confirmed after Judgement Night

Night 14, April 30, Arena Birmingham

Fixtures to be confirmed after Judgement Night

Night 15, May 7, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Fixtures to be confirmed after Judgement Night

Night 16, May 14, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Fixtures to be confirmed after Judgement Night

Play-Offs, May 21, The O2, London

Fixtures to be confirmed after Night 16

Coverage of the Premier League will be available every Thursday on Sky Sports from the opening night on February 6 in Aberdeen through to the Play-Offs on May 21.