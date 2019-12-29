Premier League Darts 'challengers' will feature in 2020, says Barry Hearn

Fallon Sherrock could feature as one of nine 'Challengers' in next year's Premier League

PDC chairman Barry Hearn has confirmed nine 'challengers' will feature in this year's Premier League, with the line-up being confirmed on New Year's Day.

As ever, there has been plenty of debate around the elite 10-player field that tour the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe over 17 nights from February 6.

In an exclusive interview with The Darts Show podcast, Hearn admitted changes were in the offing and with speculation doing the rounds and Hearn speaking to Dutch TV, the PDC took the unprecedented step of confirming part of the next year's competition.

Last year's hugely successful introduction of nine 'contenders', who took the place of the injured Gary Anderson, has prompted calls for the format to return.

"There are going to be some changes, I think that's the first thing is that the board are going to ratify before the final as always," said Hearn who will confirm the line-up in the immediate aftermath of New Year's Day World Championship final.

"I think that the Contenders idea worked, and I think that's something that we're looking to continue... at least for another year.

"You've got to be careful when you change things like that because sometimes it looks a bit old hat if it's same old, same old, but it worked really well last year."

Michael van Gerwen has won five Premier League titles

Whether Hearn's admission of changes extends to the format remains to be seen. All will be revealed after the World Championship final, as has become tradition, and the format and line-up will be confirmed as Michael van Gerwen defends his title.

Most of the chat over the last few months has centred on the contenders, and once again young names, emerging stars, including Fallon Sherrock, have staked a claim to fill the 10th spot on the opening nine nights and speculation will switch to the names who could feature.

"I don't think anyone who was at Aberdeen will ever forget John Henderson's walk-on and that's the sort of thing that gets everyone smiling and on the edge of their seat.

2019 Premier League Darts contenders Chris Dobey

Glen Durrant

Steve Lennon

Luke Humphries

John Henderson

Nathan Aspinall

Max Hopp

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jeffrey de Zwaan

"As far as the play is concerned, it's basic. Top four are automatic, if we do the contenders it means that there are five spots up for grabs and they are on the biggest stage of their lives and anyone left in this competition has a chance of Premier League."

The top four names on the Order of Merit after the Worlds will take the automatic spots - currently Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith - while the names who join him are varied.

Anderson, fully fit again, has insisted he will play 'as much as the PDC throw at him' this year, while Daryl Gurney, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, James Wade and Glen Durrant are all in the mix, while Hearn admitted a bolter at the World Champs could easily stake a claim.

"If someone wins it [the World Championship], who we didn't believe is going to win it, trust me… they will be in. Ask me on January 1 and I shall reveal all!"

World youth champion Luke Humphries was one of last year's contenders and has staked a claim for a return

When pushed on whether those automatic spaces would ever be increased, Hearn insisted that the tournament has to reflect those who've earned the right to be at the top of the game and lead a competition that has grown in profile despite no ranking points being on offer.

"It comes down to respect for the players. You deserve acknowledgement for the excellence that you've shown. You deserve reward because you've earned it.

"It is a meritocracy and those top four players are there on merit. They have made the prize money and they have got the rankings, and they deserve that."

Coverage of the Premier League begins on Thursday February 6