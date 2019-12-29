Fallon Sherrock rewarded with spots in all 2020 World Series of Darts events

Fallon Sherrock is set to travel the globe with the world's elite

Following her historic run through the PDC World Championship, Fallon Sherrock has been rewarded with spots in all World Series of Darts events in 2020.

The 25-year-old was already confirmed for the 2020 US Darts Masters event in New York after her first-round win over Ted Evetts at the World Championship. In the interim, she overcame Mensur Suljovic before bowing out to Chris Dobey.

3:49 Sherrock joined the Sky Sports studio after her loss to Dobey Sherrock joined the Sky Sports studio after her loss to Dobey

She is now included in the remaining five international World Series events, to be held in Copenhagen, Germany, New Zealand and the double-header in Australia.

"I'm so excited to be given this opportunity and I can't wait to play on the World Series next year," said Sherrock. "Being included in just the US Darts Masters was amazing enough but to now be able to go worldwide is something I could only dream of.

"The last week or so has been incredible for me and the reaction I've received from around the world has been crazy. I've loved every minute of it and I couldn't have asked for anything more.

"I want to keep improving my game and the World Series will be another chance for me to show what I can do. I'm really grateful for the opportunity and I hope I can carry on where I left off in the World Championship."

0:44 Fallon Sherrock hopes for more opportunities to prove herself on the global stage after a memorable history-making run at the World Darts Championship Fallon Sherrock hopes for more opportunities to prove herself on the global stage after a memorable history-making run at the World Darts Championship

PDC chairman Barry Hearn said: "Fallon has represented women's darts magnificently at the World Championship and we're delighted to give her a global stage to compete on now in the World Series of Darts.

"We remain committed to furthering opportunities for female players and Fallon's achievements put her at the forefront of this. She has acquitted herself superbly and we can't wait for her to be a part of the World Series this year."

