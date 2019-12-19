Fallon Sherrock set for World Series of Darts appearance in New York

Fallon Sherrock has been confirmed for the 2020 US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden in New York following her historic win in the first round of the PDC World Championship.

The event has been moved to New York next season, having previously been held in Las Vegas.

Sherrock's 3-2 win over Ted Evetts shot her into the limelight as she became the first woman to win a match at the Alexandra Palace tournament.

The 25-year-old's achievement has received incredible worldwide recognition.

Sherrock will now join the likes of current world champion Michael van Gerwen in competing in the US Darts Masters, when the World Series of Darts visits New York for the first time next June.

This is amazing.... I cannot believe this is all happening. New York here I come, Thank you @OfficialPDC 🤩🤩😘😎 https://t.co/FjyKIqF9jU — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) December 19, 2019

Eight North American qualifiers will also compete in the two-day tournament on June 5-6, with Sherrock set to make history again when she becomes the first female competitor on the World Series stage.

"We live in a big world and Fallon's victory has become mainstream news, rather than sports news," said PDC chairman Barry Hearn. "It's astonished me.

"The first woman to do something is always news because it's a breakthrough moment for the sport. You couldn't write that type of drama. I think it is a game-changing moment.

"Fallon will get the dream ticket in terms of an invitation to the World Series of Darts in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York.

"That's going to be massive news around the world, particularly in America, and the message is clear to other women; if you're good enough, opportunities exist or will be created.

"She's going to have a dream scenario there and who knows where it builds from there."

Hearn added: "The aim of the World Series is to grow professional darts worldwide and Fallon's inclusion will be another massive step for the sport on the global stage.

"Darts is hugely popular across America and we've already seen incredible interest in our first visit to New York, and to have Fallon on stage at Madison Square Garden will be a huge opportunity for her to show her undoubted talent to a new audience."

Fallon Sherrock joined the Sky Sports studio to recap her history-making victory

Speaking following her inclusion in the tournament, Sherrock said: "I can't believe it - this is amazing news for me. It's been a crazy couple of days and I'm not sure everything has sunk in yet.

"It's all really exciting and to get to play in the World Series in New York will be a fantastic experience for me. This shows that if me and other women show what we can do and win matches, we'll be rewarded with more opportunities like this. I can't wait."