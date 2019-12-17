Fallon Sherrock makes history at PDC World Darts Championship after beating Ted Evetts

Fallon Sherrock gave a great account of herself and women's darts at the PDC World Darts Championship with an historic win

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman ever to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship, defeating Ted Evetts with a breathtaking 3-2 success on Tuesday night.

Japanese star Mikuru Suzuki had come agonisingly close to defeating James Richardson on Sunday, and Sherrock, a former Lakeside Women's Championship finalist, was hoping to use her inspirational display as a catalyst against PDC Development Tour winner, Evetts.

What a day for Fallon Sherrock! What a day for Darts! What a day for women’s sport! What a day for sport! #WorldDartsChampionship — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) December 17, 2019

The 25-year-old received quite an ovation from a packed house and she did not disappoint the fans with an outstanding 106 checkout in the first set. But Evetts stayed calm under pressure to sink double eight against the throw to take the lead.

Sherrock had the bit between her teeth in the second set. She struck six perfect darts in the third leg before finding the single one with her seventh, but she stayed calm with increasing vocal support to level the set thanks to a cool 80 checkout.

Milton Keynes thrower Sherrock continued her aggressive approach by landing a ton finish at the start of the next before breaking throw with a 64 out. Sherrock missed four darts to win the set and was punished by Evetts, who nailed double eight for a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set went to a deciding leg once more and Sherrock, who won the Denmark Masters and Denmark Open, took out a fabulous 13-darter to send the match into a one-set shoot-out.

She held throw and then broke with double eight to move one leg away from making history. Evetts claimed the next leg to pile the pressure on, but Sherrock held her nerve to claim the biggest win of her career, landing double 18 at the second attempt.

Sherrock will now hope to cause an even bigger seismic shock when she faces Mensur Suljovic on Saturday night with hopes of making it through to the last 32.

PDC World Championship: Tuesday's results Afternoon Session Ryan Searle 3-2 Robbie King (R1) Cristo Reyes 3-2 Lourence Ilagan (R1) Rowby-John Rodriguez 0-3 Noel Malicdem (R1) Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Zoran Lerchbacher (R2) Evening Session Ritchie Edhouse 3-1 Boris Koltsov (R1) Jose De Sousa 0-3 Damon Heta (R1) Ted Evetts 2-3 Fallon Sherrock (R1) Jeffrey de Zwaan vs Darin Young (R2)

In the opening match of the night, debutant Richie Edhouse from Hastings proved a class above Russian No 1 Boris Koltsov, winning 3-1, to set up an intriguing encounter against James Wade on Wednesday evening.

Damon Heta will take on current Lakeside champion Glen Durrant in the next round

Brisbane Masters champion Damon 'The Heat' Heta proved a class apart against Portuguese No 1 Jose De Sousa. The Aussie nailed a ton finish on his way to a fine 3-0 success. He will now hope to give three-time Lakeside champion Glen Durrant a test in their second-round clash on Saturday night.

International flavour at The Palace

Former World Masters winner Krzysztof Ratajski was representing Poland at Alexandra Palace

Six different nations were represented during the afternoon session of the darts.

The opening clash between England's Ryan Searle and Australia's Robbie King went the distance. Searle, who made the last 16 on his debut here 12 months ago, had already landed a magnificent 170 checkout earlier in the match, and he made it through to a meeting with Steve West on Saturday afternoon after hitting nine maximums on his way to a nervy 3-2 win.

Spain's Cristo Reyes came from two sets down to beat Filipino star Lourence Ilagan 3-2 in a feisty encounter. He faces two-time former winner, Adrian Lewis next.

Ilagan's fellow countryman Noel Malicdem made sure the Philippines still had some representation in the tournament as he wiped the floor against Rowby-John Rodriguez, winning 3-0. A 107 checkout to finish the match was the highlight of his performance.

In the final match of the day, 'The Polish Eagle' Krzysztof Ratajski overcame Zoran Lerchbacher of Austria 3-1 to make it into the third round.

Wednesday, December 18 Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) Ron Meulenkamp vs Ben Robb (R1) Mickey Mansell vs Seigo Asada (R1) Harry Ward vs Madars Razma (R1) Stephen Bunting vs Jose Justicia (R2) Evening Session (1900 GMT) James Wilson vs Nico Kurz (R1) Josh Payne vs Diogo Portela (R1) Gabriel Clemens vs Benito van de Pas (R1) James Wade vs Edhouse/Koltsov (R2)

