The Darts Show Podcast with Fallon Sherrock, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and Rod Studd

After an incredible six days, the latest episode of The Darts Show podcast reconvenes with woman of the moment Fallon Sherrock among the guests.

Paul Prenderville grabs Colin Lloyd and Rod Studd at Ally Pally's inner sanctum to dissect the start of an incredible tournament so far.

Sherrock made history with a landmark win against Ted Evetts and our talk with the 25-year-old features as part of a bumper episode two on location, here's what to expect.

Fallon Sherrock - it was quite a 24 hours for Sherrock but in the aftermath of her win against Evetts we got the chance to sit down with former Lakeside women's finalist to reflect on what her victory means for the sport, how she did it and the part the Alexandra Palace crowd played.

Andrew Johnston was in the commentary box and also joined us on the podcast

Sarah Stirk and 'Beeeeef' - golfer Andrew Johnton loves the arrows, and is a regular at Ally Pally while Sky Sports presenter Stirk was making her darts debut. So naturally we sat them down to discuss walk-ons and nicknames.

Rod Studd - the Sky Sports commentator feels the time is right for women's darts and the PDC should seize on this week's seismic events at Alexandra Palace to invest in the women's game.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws has his say on Barney's final farewell and the big names tumbling out early - and just what it will mean for Christmas and the start of the new darting year.

Behind the Scenes - as well as all the action on the oche, there's plenty that goes into putting on an event like this so we catch up with Lewis Wood-Thompson and Chris Murphy from the PDC on a day on the media roadshow with Sherrock.

