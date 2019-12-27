Fallon Sherrock on PDC World Championship exit: 'I enjoyed it so much'

2:34 Fallon Sherrock spoke to Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of her defeat Fallon Sherrock spoke to Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of her defeat

Fallon Sherrock has stressed she enjoyed every moment of her fairytale run through the World Championship, after it came to an end on Friday afternoon.

The 'Queen of the Palace' met her match against Chris Dobey in the last 32 of the tournament. Despite leading 1-0 and 2-1 in sets, she eventually fell to a 4-2 defeat.

Nonetheless, she continued to win fans and plaudits, taking out some eye-catching finishes and her stock continued to rise, despite the defeat.

Take a bow, @Fsherrock – you’ve thrown your way into the hearts of millions, written yourself into the history books and done an incalculable service to the game of darts — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2019

While her run at the #WorldDartsChampionship is over, @Fsherrock has inspired millions. Her talent & grace under pressure will take her far. She is the 1st woman in history to win matches in the championship & I look forward to following her career for years to come. #Gamechanger https://t.co/zhFbUsaADn — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 27, 2019

"I'll tell you what, I've actually enjoyed myself so much," she told Sky Sports, reflecting on her campaign. "Chris played so well. Unfortunately, it wasn't my [day], but I can't take it away from him, he played so well. Good luck in the next round.

"I've enjoyed it so much."

Sherrock has brought the sport to a new audience

Her historic run drew global attention, and the reaction took her aback.

"I didn't think this was ever possible," she smiled. "Thank you to everyone. This is amazing. Hopefully I can experience it again, because it's just unbelievable."

She's not resting on her laurels, and is planning her next moves: "Hopefully to be back here next year! But obviously I've got the Ladies BDO World Championships next week.

"Then see where I go from then."

She has already voiced her intentions to enter the PDC's Q-School in January, and judging by her showings in recent weeks, we could be seeing a lot more from her on the elite circuit.

What can I say... what a wonderful experience this week has been, obviously I am disappointed with the result but @Dobey10 was awesome and a true gentlemen, thank you to every one who has been so kind to me, thank you to @OfficialPDC @WilliamHill @SkySportsDarts for having me 👏 — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) December 27, 2019

3:49 Fallon Sherrock was in the Sky Sports studio to reflect on her World Darts Championship campaign that no-one will ever forget Fallon Sherrock was in the Sky Sports studio to reflect on her World Darts Championship campaign that no-one will ever forget

For his part, Dobey was gracious in victory, and knew anything less than his A-game would not have been good enough.

"I knew what I had to do from the start," he reflected.

"I said in interviews, time after time, 'this girl can play'. I needed to be at my best. Honestly, I wasn't doing anything wrong during the game, and I was 1-0 and 2-1 down. I'm like, 'how am I getting beat here?'

"She's been absolutely outstanding. She fully deserves all this support."

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. Coverage of the World Darts Championship continues on Sky Sports Darts throughout the tournament with another double session on Saturday getting underway at 12.30pm and 7pm.