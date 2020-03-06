Beau Greaves out to join Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton as darts next superstar

She might have one eye on her upcoming GCSEs but teenage darts sensation Beau Greaves has been ticking all the right boxes when it comes to her career goals.

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the PDC world championship, beating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic before losing to Chris Dobey in the third round.

Then Lisa Ashton continued the momentum for female darts players when she became the first woman to successfully make it through qualifying school to earn a place on the main PDC ProTour.

Greaves, who turned 16 during the BDO world championship, made it as far as the semi-finals before going out to eventual winner, Mikuru Suzuki of Japan.

Greaves reached the semi-finals of the BDO world championship at the Indigo at London's O2

Nicknamed Beau 'n' Arrow, the Doncaster thrower is the latest name on everyone's lips in the world of women's darts.

"It started when I was about 10-year-old," she told Sky Sports. "We had a room upstairs and I started marking for my brother and it just spiralled from there.

"I never thought I'd get to where I am. When I won my first tournament I was, 'well I've won one now' so it was a case of trying to get some more under my belt. I don't know how I'm doing it but I've still got more to come, so I'm looking forward to that."

There are people who think women are not as good as men, but I just think we need consistency, I think that's probably part of it. There's no reason why we can't compete. Beau Greaves

Greaves has time on her side as she juggles her career as a darts player with revising for her upcoming GCSE exams. After all, it was only in the middle of last year when she started competing and winning competitions on the BDO circuit.

With Sherrock and Ashton profiting from a boom in women's darts, Greaves is hopeful the bubble won't burst anytime soon as she strives to become a role model for young girls.

"With Fallon playing in the men's world championship, that's done probably something for ladies darts. It's not as big as men's, but hopefully it can be," she said. "Everyone knew how good Fallon was anyway, but she did great and I'm really happy for her. Like I said, that can only be good for all the other ladies playing darts.

"There are people who think women are not as good as men, but I just think we need consistency, I think that's probably part of it. There's no reason why we can't compete.

"Of course (I want to be like Lisa and Fallon). I'm only young, but I do want to be on the big stage, I do want to do well and show people what I can do.

"I've had a few messages from girls who have started playing because of me."

Fallon Sherrock took the world by storm at Alexandra Palace

Sherrock has put women's darts on the map, with the 25-year-old single mum now a household name around the globe.

She remains incredibly humble both on and off the stage and "proud" of her achievements as she continues to smash the daily stereotyping out of the park.

"I was just a normal everyday person really. Your stay-at-home mum, but since the Worlds, my normal life has just exploded. I'm just so busy, I've got loads of opportunities come up, I've got loads of exhibitions, it's all back and forth now," said Sherrock.

"It's incredible because I didn't think I'd be the one doing all this, it's insane. I try not to get overwhelmed with it all, but I'm not really taking it all in. I haven't looked at the massive impact it's had. I'm still focusing on my darts and putting it to the back of my head and not come to terms with it all."

The Milton Keynes star is determined as ever to continue her progression with her hard work and sheer enthusiasm inspiring a new generation of darts players.

I'm hoping what I've done has propelled women in sport. Everyone just needs a bit more recognition and more opportunities. If we get that, then it could excel. Fallon Sherrock

"You've got to put the hours in. I spend four hours a day practising, but if you put the hours in and have the determination then you can get to where the big boys are," Sherrock said.

"I'm so proud of how I've inspired everyone to take up darts. To try and be the best they can and push themselves.

"I'm hoping what I've done has propelled women in sport. Everyone just needs a bit more recognition and more opportunities. If we get that, then it could excel."

Lisa Ashton is making her mark on the PDC ProTour

Trailblazer Ashton is currently competing on the ProTour against the very best players in the world after making her own piece of history.

The Lancashire Rose remains "proud" of her achievements but firmly level-headed as she continues the process of highlighting the importance of the women's game.

She said: "It's nice to put out there what us women are doing. It's been very hectic and hopefully I've been doing ladies and myself proud.

"I've got the Tour card now so I'm going to enjoy it and see what I can do with it."

