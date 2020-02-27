Michael Smith lands nine-dart finish in Premier League in Dublin

1:07 Michael Smith hit the first Premier League nine-darter since Adrian Lewis in 2017 Michael Smith hit the first Premier League nine-darter since Adrian Lewis in 2017

Michael Smith landed the first nine-dart finish in the Premier League for three years during his victory against Daryl Gurney in Dublin.

The moment of history for 'Bully Boy' came in the fourth leg of his 7-5 win against Northern Irishman Gurney on Thursday night.

Smith, 29, followed back-to-back maximums with T20, T19 and D12 to complete the holy grail of darts in front of 9,000 fans at a sold-out 3Arena.

The moment of magic sent the crowd into a frenzy and led to a handshake and a hug from Gurney.

Premier League - Nine-Dart finishes Year Match Venue 2006 Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley BIC, Bournemouth 2010 Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins AECC, Aberdeen 2010 Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade Wembley Arena - final 2012 Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter AECC, Aberdeen 2012 Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton The O2, London - semi-finals 2016 Adrian Lewis vs James Wade The SSE Arena, Belfast 2017 Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld Echo Arena, Liverpool 2020 Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney 3Arena, Dublin

It was the first nine-darter in the Premier League since Adrian Lewis in 2017 and the ninth in what is the 16th Premier League season.

Night Five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

