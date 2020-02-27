Michael Smith lands nine-dart finish in Premier League in Dublin
Dublin darting drama: Michael Smith throws the first Premier League nine-darter for three years during his 7-5 win over Daryl Gurney in Dublin
Last Updated: 28/02/20 5:57am
Michael Smith landed the first nine-dart finish in the Premier League for three years during his victory against Daryl Gurney in Dublin.
The moment of history for 'Bully Boy' came in the fourth leg of his 7-5 win against Northern Irishman Gurney on Thursday night.
Smith, 29, followed back-to-back maximums with T20, T19 and D12 to complete the holy grail of darts in front of 9,000 fans at a sold-out 3Arena.
The moment of magic sent the crowd into a frenzy and led to a handshake and a hug from Gurney.
Premier League - Nine-Dart finishes
|Year
|Match
|Venue
|2006
|Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley
|BIC, Bournemouth
|2010
|Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins
|AECC, Aberdeen
|2010
|Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade
|Wembley Arena - final
|2012
|Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter
|AECC, Aberdeen
|2012
|Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton
|The O2, London - semi-finals
|2016
|Adrian Lewis vs James Wade
|The SSE Arena, Belfast
|2017
|Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld
|Echo Arena, Liverpool
|2020
|Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney
|3Arena, Dublin
It was the first nine-darter in the Premier League since Adrian Lewis in 2017 and the ninth in what is the 16th Premier League season.
Absolutely amazing 😍😍😍😍 well done @BullyBoy180 @OfficialPDC pic.twitter.com/OsVnq6MqK1— Dagmara Smith (@DagaDarts) February 27, 2020
Night Five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter
|Rob Cross
|vs
|Daryl Gurney
|Gerwyn Price
|vs
|Glen Durrant
|Nathan Aspinall
|vs
|Peter Wright
|Gary Anderson
|vs
|Luke Humphries
|Michael Smith
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
