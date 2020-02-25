The Darts Show podcast with Matt Porter, Nathan Aspinall and Devon Petersen

Matt Porter discusses a blistering start to the PDC calendar, Nathan Aspinall reflects on a landmark MVG victory while Devon Petersen is targeting a world title.

It's the 50th episode of the Darts Show podcast and there is plenty to look back on as Colin Lloyd and Jamie Banks are in the studio with stand-in host Paul Prenderville.

There's lots for the team to chew over with a host of interviews and talking points on a record-breaking start to the Pro Tour season, a wide open start to the Premier League and a new breed of healthy living darts players....

Night Four Fixtures, 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross v Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith William O'Connor v Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Matt Porter - in his first extended chat of the year, the PDC chief executive reflects on the start to the PDC, the possibility of stand-along women's darts tournaments and what's next for the World Series.

Devon Petersen - the African Warrior is the latest player to change his approach and a healthy living, vegan diet seems to be paying dividends after an impressive weekend on the Pro Tour. We check in on his progress and get the latest on how the game continues to grow in Africa.

Premier League - two weeks have been and gone since the last episode so we discuss some early talking points on what's already being described as the hardest staging of the competition to call.

Colin Lloyd - our resident major winner picks out his talking points, including playing on the big stage, the kudos of being the best in the world and how Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price have flown out of the traps this year.

It's Not Darts But... - as we are in the studio on Pancake Day, we ask what is a suitable topping for your pancake? And there's an overwhelming verdict.

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, February 27 in Dublin at 7pm on Sky Sports Action with William O'Connor taking on Michael van Gerwen. Don't forget, the Premier League is on every Thursday all the way through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.