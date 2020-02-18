Mark Webster on opting against Q-School and losing his passion for playing darts

Mark Webster has stepped away from life as a professional darts player this season - after falling out of love with the game he loves

With the Pro Tour season well underway, there is a notable name on the list of absentees. Former BDO world champion Mark Webster decided against Q-School in January after losing his Tour card and instead, he's been pulling on his football boots for Denbigh Wanderers.

For longer than he cares to remember, Webby has been mixing it with the very best on the oche. He celebrated success at the Lakeside in 2008 and after moving across to the PDC, he reached the last four at Alexandra Palace in 2010 and 2011.

However, after dropping out of the world's top 64, this year he was forced to make a decision - head to Q-School to win back his playing rights, admittedly in one of the fiercest environments the annual slugfest has thrown up, or step away.

Back in December, Webster was poised to join more than 500 other players in Wigan the following month, but with doubts in the back of his mind, and a lack of consistency on the oche, the time came to make a tough decision.

"You've got to be honest with how you're playing, and how you prepared," Webster told The Darts Show podcast.

"With working at Ally Pally all Christmas, I hadn't really found time to practice. I came home and the closer it drew to going, I was like 'I'm running out of time here' and I didn't want to waste the time of my manager who was sponsoring me to go.

"I wanted to go there and give my everything - and I just felt I couldn't. I was always 80/90 percent that I didn't want to play. When the feeling is that strong, you've got to go with it and I'm quite glad I did to be fair."

The 36-year-old has taken what he hopes is a temporary step away from the circuit. He's keeping busy, and is an increasingly regular presence in the Sky Sports commentary box. He has taken to the media game quicker than he imagined, but there's another fire burning.

It is often said that a professional sportsman or woman misses out on so much because their focus has to be on protecting their livelihood.

Webster celebrates becoming BDO world champion at the Lakeside in 2008

In retirement, many have headed for the ski slopes, or the highway and a Harley Davidson, with a new-found sense of freedom. Not for Manchester United fan Webster, who has taken to turning out for his hometown club Denbigh Wanderers - although 90 minutes is proving a challenge.

"I'm getting hooked after an hour all the time so it's 60 minutes, you just sort of concentrate on that," he adds, admitting that playing football is a good way to get away from darts.

"There are no thoughts about darts or anything else. You're literally just watching the game so that's a good thing. It keeps me distracted. It's a tough slog but it's a good laugh.

"We haven't done too well the last few weeks and I still haven't been on the winning team since I've played as well. We've had one draw and lost the last two games 4-1 and 8-1, but I went off at 5-1 in the 8-1!"

Action 'shaky and flaky'

Back to the darts, and the Welshman opted against the Q-School battle due to frustration over his throwing technique and the knock that has consequently had on his confidence.

There were times when things looked like picking up, but Webster is honest enough to admit his lack of consistency has been a mental battle.

"Some of my averages have been pretty decent but my technique is terrible at the minute. I couldn't gauge where I was at.

"In the space of a fortnight, I beat Nathan Aspinall and Krzysztof Ratajski but then I had some stinking results as well so I couldn't gauge how I was playing or if I could beat someone.

"There was no going into a game where I was 100 percent confident, and confidence is key. You'd probably argue it's 80 percent in your head.

"My head wasn't right in terms of playing. It hasn't been for a while. It's nice to have the break. I do miss it and playing is the obvious buzz but I've managed to get involved with the media, which is good fun as well.

"I've just got stuck in an action I don't like. In a pressure situation, your action has got to be solid. Mine's gone a bit shaky and a bit flaky and in the back end of a close game, it wasn't holding up, and that was evident last year.

"You've got to be honest with yourself. It's a shame but it was the right decision because I didn't want to face another year of struggling and chasing to keep my card again, had I got it. I'm glad of the break but I need to make a plan in the next couple of months about playing something."

Webster has joined the Sky Sports commentary team over the last 12 months and is enjoying media duties

While missing the interaction with other players, Webster is delighted to be keeping his hand in on the sport with a whole host of media work - including being part of the Sky Sports commentary team. He will be in Cardiff on Thursday, where he will see close pal Jonny Clayton compete on his Premier League debut.

Making friends with the commentators is one thing, but he still misses the camaraderie of a Pro Tour weekend, and back-to-back tournaments on consecutive days.

"I was getting beat a lot last year but I miss the lads. I knock about with Johnny Clayton, Joe Cullen, Hendo [John Henderson] and I miss that sort of crack - it's a good crack.

"The media side is great. I like the job, it goes quickly and after when you socialise, it's a good environment to work in.

"My new best friend is a 58-year-old man called Stuart Pyke! He's a diamond to be fair, he phones me quite often and he's a good guy. It reminds me of when I joined Wales as a darts player. You think, 'who should I knock about with?'. I knocked about with Martin Phillips, who's a lot older than me and who I have a good crack with.

"Me and Stu have got a similar sort of relationship - we just rip each other. He's a bit of a pest as well!"

So for now, it's media rooms, commentary boxes and the playing fields of the North East Wales Premier Division and North East Wales Veterans League that are keeping Webster occupied.

Not to mention two young children and a dog. But the competitive edge still burns and later this year, after a break, he intends to turn his attention back to the board and the oche and think about Q-School next year.

Webster still harbours ambition of returning to his best and the PDC circuit

"It's a serious business and you're there to win darts matches. I haven't done that enough in the last few years and I've just got to be honest with myself. I'm not playing well, I'm not happy with how I'm throwing, my technique or anything so it gives me time to rectify that over the next 12 months.

"The plan is to go back on the circuit. Confidence is key. I've got to address playing properly because even in exhibitions, I get a bit edgy at times.

"I've just got to learn to relax and find some kind of enjoyment in it. I've lost the enjoyment of playing darts. That's why I play - I think that's why we all start. You don't envisage making money and being successful, you just play for fun and that's what I've got to try and find again, some fun element."

