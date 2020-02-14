Fallon Sherrock shines again as Premier League Darts continues in Nottingham

4:42 Take a look at what happened on the second night of the Premier League in Nottingham, as Fallon Sherrock took to the stage as a Challenger. Take a look at what happened on the second night of the Premier League in Nottingham, as Fallon Sherrock took to the stage as a Challenger.

Fallon Sherrock was arrows away from smashing that ceiling yet again as she was held to a 6-6 draw by Glen Durrant on her Premier League debut on Thursday. We re-live a dramatic night of action in Nottingham...

The first women ever to play in the Premier League, the 25-year-old very nearly became the first challenger/contender to win a match in the competition.

Sherrock had earned herself a 6-4 lead before Durrant produced a 70 checkout in the final leg to break her throw and secure a draw.

Rob Cross opened proceedings at Motorpoint Arena with a 7-5 win over UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall, who was left to rue not building on his two breaks in the match.

Night Two Results: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Rob Cross 7-5 Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price 6-6 Michael Smith Gary Anderson 6-6 Peter Wright Glen Durrant 6-6 Fallon Sherrock Daryl Gurney 1-7 Michael van Gerwen

World Matchplay winner Cross had admitted during the week to feeling better about himself thanks to his recent weight loss amid a tough spell in his career.

Having been 6-2 down, Grand Slam winner Gerwyn Price managed to salvage a 6-6 draw with Michael Smith, whose impressive start had included a 140 checkout.

Smith lost four games in a row from his winning position, missing two match darts on double 10 to allow Price to break and reduce the deficit to 6-4 on his way towards a superb comeback.

World Champion Peter Wright's evening got off to a stuttering start as he hobbled through his familiar pre-match routine.

He went on to play out a 6-6 draw with Scottish World Cup partner Gary Anderson, securing a valuable point with a 12-darter and 101 checkout.

Next up it was Sherrock, whose stunning rise to prominence was well-reflected by a warm reception from the Nottingham crowd.

The pair exchanged blows through an evenly-spread first six legs, before Sherrock capped a 12-darter with a 92 checkout to break Durrant and take a 4-3 lead. The upset was on at 6-4, but Durrant responded well to eventually snatch a point with a clutch double 16.

Blink and you would have missed the night's closing match, with Michael van Gerwen beating Daryl Gurney 7-1 in under 15 minutes.

The Dutchman broke his opponent with a 13-darter to claim the opening leg, before cruising to his second win of the campaign.

Next stop Cardiff...

Night Three heads for Cardiff and another brand new face to the competition. Jonny Clayton, who beat Van Gerwen at The Masters, will become the latest invited player to attempt to win a match after Sherrock's near miss.

Night Three Fixtures, Motorpoint Arena Peter Wright v Rob Cross Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant v Gary Anderson

The total is now 11 matches, 10 players (John Henderson played twice) but despite some impressive performances, The Ferret will hope to deliver when he faces winless Michael Smith.

Price can also look forward to one of the few venues where he is assured of a warm welcome. And once again Gurney will endure the lion's den, having faced Henderson in Aberdeen it will be the Iceman in Cardiff.

