Fallon Sherrock denied history-making victory in Premier League Darts

Fallon Sherrock was held to an entertaining draw by Glen Durrant

Global darts sensation Fallon Sherrock wowed the Premier League crowd in Nottingham as she was held to a dramatic 6-6 draw by Glen Durrant on Thursday night.

Sherrock, the 25-year-old from Milton Keynes who shot to fame with her exploits at the world championship where she became the first woman to win a match at the Alexandra Palace, had led 6-4 but Durrant checked out 70 in the final leg to break throw and snatch a draw.

"I've loved every minute of it. I'm so happy that I get to play again on the big stage. It's been incredible," Sherrock, who gained worldwide fame after beating Ted Evetts and 11th seed Mensur Suljovic to reach the last 32 at the Worlds in December, told Sky Sports.

"I'm speechless because everyone's come and it's amazing. I just thank everyone that's here supporting. I'm so grateful."

Superstar Sherrock waves to the Nottingham crowd after being held to a draw by Duzza

Discussing what comes next for her, Sherrock added: "I'm getting opportunities opening up all the time, so obviously I'm excited to see what 2020 holds for me.

"I can't wait for everything that's coming and I'm just loving this at the moment."

Life has not been the same for Sherrock, who warmed up for her Premier League debut as a Challenger by playing on the exhibition circuit.

1:16 Sherrock received quite an ovation from the Nottingham crowd Sherrock received quite an ovation from the Nottingham crowd

Three-time BDO world champion Durrant was met by a chorus of jeers from the pro-Sherrock crowd at a packed Motorpoint Arena, but once the action started the Middlesbrough man quickly settled into his rhythm.

The 49-year-old had expected to be heavily booed every time he was on a finish, and he wasn't wrong. He did well to hold throw thanks to D16 in the opening leg.

Night Two Results: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Rob Cross 7-5 Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price 6-6 Michael Smith Gary Anderson 6-6 Peter Wright Glen Durrant 6-6 Fallon Sherrock Daryl Gurney 1-7 Michael van Gerwen

The former mobile hairdresser settled herself nicely and nailed tops for a superb 14-dart leg before Durrant moved 2-1 ahead after sinking D8.

Durrant, making his maiden Premier League campaign, had admitted he was dreading the match, and Sherrock was showing signs that she was not going to be overawed in the slightest as she pinned D8 with her last dart in hand.

A neat 14-darter from Durrant put him 3-2 ahead and he missed five darts for a break in the next leg with Sherrock staying calm to find D9.

0:20 Sherrock broke Durrant in the seventh leg to send the Motorpoint Arena wild Sherrock broke Durrant in the seventh leg to send the Motorpoint Arena wild

She then turned it on in the seventh leg with a perfectly-timed 12-dart leg, finishing off 92 (Bullseye, 6, D18) to send the arena into pandemonium.

Wow, what an atmosphere, what a night, very happy even though I didn’t win😎... thank you @OfficialPDC @unibet @SkySportsDarts for the experience.... pic.twitter.com/SGwHMiOxmm — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) February 13, 2020

Durrant failed with three at tops to allow Sherrock in and she sunk 60 in two darts to move 5-3 ahead. 'The Sherrock of Nottingham' appeared to be heading for another monumental victory.

After nine consecutive missed darts at double, Durrant found D16 to move within a leg of Sherrock but three more costly darts at the same double handed her the opportunity to leave the stage unbeaten, which she gleefully accepted by hitting D18.

Durrant held throw in the next leg to send the match to the deciding leg in which Sherrock threw for the match but Duzza dug out 70 for a share of the spoils.

0:42 Durrant denied Sherrock another historic night in the last leg Durrant denied Sherrock another historic night in the last leg

Durrant paid tribute to his opponent, who had the vociferous backing of the Nottingham crowd.

"All credit goes to Fallon," he said. "She's just had the most amazing couple of months. That just cemented that.

"To play in the Premier League... that was the toughest game I've ever had.

"Playing Fallon Sherrock on that stage is a lot harder than maybe I anticipated. I'm very lucky to get the draw."

2:11 Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner were both impressed with Sherrock's Premier League debut as a Challenger Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner were both impressed with Sherrock's Premier League debut as a Challenger

