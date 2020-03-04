Premier League Darts 2020: How successful has the Challengers format been?

Is the Challengers concept working in Premier League Darts

Define Challenger? For that matter define Contender?

Those are the two names given to Premier League Darts newest initiative, brought in at first to replace the injured Gary Anderson at short notice last year, and then, such was its success, a return for a second year.

The introduction of an invited 10th player to the last two years of Premier League Darts has caused quite a stir - yet after 13 attempts none have chalked up a victory. Is the concept working and what is its future?

"We felt that it was worthwhile doing it again," PDC chief executive Matt Porter told the most recent episode of The Darts Show Podcast.

"We didn't actually really know if it had a second year in it, that took a lot of deliberation.

"Nobody has won yet which is great, because it means that somebody at some point will be the first one to win.

"There's been the odd draw, but nobody has taken a beating. But, there's no doubt at the moment that it's working.

"It is a big question mark, will one of them win? When it does [happen] everyone will be outraged as to the impact that it's had to the league table and things like that. But, it's part of the story."

Played 13, drawn five, lost eight, won none is the combined record so far.

Twelve different Contenders or Challengers have been thrown into the mix. John Henderson has been given the honour twice so far, Chris Dobey, Jeffrey de Zwaan and, this week in Exeter, Luke Humphries will also get a second crack.

Contenders/Challengers....the story so far 2019 2020 Chris Dobey D6-6 vs Suljovic Night Seven Glen Durrant L3-7 vs Gurney n/a Steve Lennon L5-7 vs Wright n/a Luke Humphries D6-6 vs Price Night Five John Henderson D6-6 vs Van Gerwen L3-7 vs Aspinall Nathan Aspinall L2-7 vs Smith n/a Max Hopp L3-7 vs Van Barneveld n/a Dimitri Van den Bergh D6-6 vs Wade n/a Jeffrey de Zwaan L4-7 vs Cross Night Eight Fallon Sherrock n/a D6-6 vs Durrant Jonny Clayton n/a L1-7 vs Smith Willie O'Connor n/a L4-7 vs Van Gerwen

Sky Sports expert Wayne Mardle feels the concept is good but argues perhaps those given the chance haven't quite been right.

"I don't dislike it, because I've been live at venues and witnessed some of the best atmospheres we've ever had because of the Challenger concept.

"Last week was absolutely outrageous. It was Willie O'Connor and for him to come off and say it was one of the best memories he'd ever had in his life let alone darts, bearing in mind he got beat.

"That's why it works for me but there are issues there. I don't like that they just pick people on where they live in the country or the world."

The 'local heroes' angle has brought inspired evenings. Henderson in Aberdeen, O'Connor in Dublin and Dobey in Newcastle were special nights, giving the crowd an occasion to remember and that in essence is also part of the Premier League.

Porter explains the thinking. "The key thing that we saw from the Contenders was the local impact that it had with players playing in their home cities or in their home countries.

"It really added to the atmosphere on the evening, it really added to the storytelling in the media and on social media, it gave fans plenty of conversation; ultimately, they're all world-class players.

"Some might be much higher in the rankings than others, but they can all, over this format, play to a good enough standard."

Fallon Sherrock's ascending star and World Championship performance arguably gave the concept it's chance to return for 2020, who doesn't want to see the Queen of the Palace, and a sell-out crowd in Nottingham saw her draw with Glen Durrant.

The Premier League is a 17-night, 16-city roadshow showcasing the very best the sport has to offer. Who doesn't want to see the newest names in the sport?

It's not a ranking event, and that will always allow for healthy debate, but the players value it highly, and the question has been asked if playing a Contender/Challenger is fair.

Critics point to an assumed novelty factor that devalues what the nine permanent players are challenging for. A competition that despite its unranked status has come to be one of the honours only the best players in the world have won.

Mardle is torn between the value it's brought but also the competitive element.

"When a Premier League player plays a Challenger it counts, I don't think it's fair. No offence to Challenger A, Challenger B - but it's not the same challenger. Some may be more difficult than others and I find it slightly unfair.

"That could be improved upon. How? I don't know. I also think they should be what are classed as 'up and coming'. I'm not going to say I'm not happy with the likes of Glen Durrant playing last year or John Henderson playing this year or Jonny Clayton.

"I'm not picking out players, I'm just saying as a concept what is trying to happen?"

Keane Barry is one of the game's rising stars but missed out on a spot

Mardle's point is relevant. Teenager Keane Barry was a viable alternative in Dublin and one of the game's brightest young stars, the Challenge and Development Tour is doing a fine job of bringing players through and maybe there is a case for rewarding Ted Evetts and Callan Rydz.

But there's also the global appeal for two-time women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki, while Lisa Ashton is the first woman to secure a Tour card at a time when interest in the female game has never been higher.

It's a difficult balancing act, and the Premier League continues to be a huge draw for fans and players alike. Only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have topped the regular standings over 15 years and Gary Anderson, James Wade, and Raymond van Barneveld are the only other players to win it.

There's no denying the concept has injected life into the event, now in its 16th year, and innovation has to be welcomed.

In 2018 a double-header was introduced in Rotterdam but Judgement Night in 2015 was the last initiative that added a sense of jeopardy to proceedings. Relegation after the first nine weeks means missing out on the play-offs and the prize fund that is now second only to the Worlds.

Until last year two players were relegated, now only one player is relegated, allowing eight to continue fighting it out for the top four and the title - this year looks like being one of the most open in memory.

"We didn't know if it was a novelty and novelties don't last forever," Porter adds.

"We will evaluate it and in a much more holistic way than just looking at halfway through the third night. We will wait until we get to the end of the Premier League and evaluate the overall impact.

"But, there's no doubt at the moment that it's working. "

Hopes are high that Dobey is ready to take the next step, and if Humphries and De Zwaan can turn televised performances into form on the Pro Tour the pay-off could be huge with the next generation ready to soar.

Nathan Aspinall was a Contender last year and is a UK Open champion with two World Championship semi-finals under his belt, Mardle feels those bubbling under should be rewarded.

"I would put in Chris Dobey because to me he is a Premier League player in waiting not because he is from Newcastle, as is Jeffrey de Zwaan [in Holland], as was Nathan Aspinall last year and he's proven it," says Mardle.

"Nathan Aspinall is what the Challenger is all about.

Nathan Aspinall has won the US Darts Masters and the UK Open as his star continues to rise

"I'm not against it at all, because I've seen some of the atmospheres but I don't think it's 100 per cent right, I think it still needs tweaking. I do believe that maybe some of the development players deserve a crack because they are the Aspinalls of the future.

"Keane [Barry] in Ireland. In Wales it could have been Jamie Lewis. There are others who you are thinking 'you are the future of the sport' and why not take some from the development tour?"

Only four of the 10 Premier League names are in by the Order of Merit, six places are awarded via wild card at the discretion of the PDC and Sky Sports so lively debate is part of the appeal as selection time approaches.

Did James Wade, Dave Chisnall and Ian White do enough to warrant inclusion? They would argue their case but there was not much conjecture for this year's permanent line-up. Most of the online debate revolved around who should have got a Challengers spot.

There are five more chances for that elusive victory by a Challenger/Contender and some of the sports most talented players outside of the top 10 will get their chance.

To quote the Oxford dictionary the definition of a challenger is 'a person who engages in a contest' while a contender is 'a person or group competing with others to achieve something.'

Ironically by not winning, and contending, the concept is doing exactly what it's supposed to do - giving those players an opportunity to challenge. The next step is achieving.

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, March 5 from Westpoint, Exeter at 7pm on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Mix. Don't forget, the Premier League is on every Thursday all the way through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.