Premier League Darts schedule: Nine players to replace Gary Anderson
Dobey, Durrant, Lennon, Humphries, Henderson, Aspinall, Hopp, Van den Bergh and de Zwaan to feature
Last Updated: 04/02/19 8:48pm
The injured Gary Anderson will be replaced in Premier League Darts by nine 'contenders' – with a different player filling in for him every week.
The new rejigged fixtures will feature Chris Dobey in Newcastle, Glen Durrant in Glasgow, Steve Lennon in Dublin, Luke Humphries in Exeter, John Henderson in Aberdeen, Nathan Aspinall in Nottingham, Max Hopp in Berlin and Dimitri Van den Bergh and Jeffrey de Zwaan in Rotterdam.
These "stars of the future and local favourites" will replace Anderson, who has withdrawn with a back injury. This week Anderson's replacement Dobey will play Mensur Suljovic, live on Sky Sports on Thursday.
Points won by the nine contenders will not count towards the league table. But their opponents will retain points won against them.
One player (whoever is bottom of the league) will be eliminated following Judgement Night in Rotterdam.
The remaining eight players will battle from Night 10 to 16 in the race to the play-offs at The O2.
New 2019 Premier League Fixtures
Night One - Thursday, February 7
Utilita Arena, Newcastle
James Wade v Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney
Chris Dobey v Mensur Suljovic
Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith
Peter Wright v Rob Cross
Night Two - Thursday, February 14
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Peter Wright v Michael Smith
Rob Cross v James Wade
Raymond van Barneveld v Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant
Mensur Suljovic v Michael van Gerwen
Night Three - Thursday, February 21
3Arena, Dublin
Gerwyn Price v James Wade
Steve Lennon v Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney
Mensur Suljovic v Raymond van Barneveld
Night Four - Thursday, February 28
Westpoint Exeter
Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney v Rob Cross
Mensur Suljovic v Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen v James Wade
Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld
Night Five - Thursday, March 7
The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen
Michael Smith v Rob Cross
Daryl Gurney v James Wade
Mensur Suljovic v Gerwyn Price
Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen v John Henderson
Night Six - Thursday, March 14
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
James Wade v Mensur Suljovic
Rob Cross v Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney
Night Seven - Thursday, March 21
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross
James Wade v Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith v Mensur Suljovic
Max Hopp v Raymond van Barneveld
Night Eight - Wednesday, March 27
Rotterdam Ahoy
Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
James Wade v Dimitri Van den Bergh
Rob Cross v Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen
Raymond van Barneveld v Daryl Gurney
Judgement Night - Thursday, March 28
Rotterdam Ahoy
Daryl Gurney v Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross v Jeffrey de Zwaan
Raymond van Barneveld v Michael van Gerwen
James Wade v Michael Smith
