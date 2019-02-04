Premier League Darts schedule: Nine players to replace Gary Anderson

Glen Durrant is among the new PL Darts entries

The injured Gary Anderson will be replaced in Premier League Darts by nine 'contenders' – with a different player filling in for him every week.

The new rejigged fixtures will feature Chris Dobey in Newcastle, Glen Durrant in Glasgow, Steve Lennon in Dublin, Luke Humphries in Exeter, John Henderson in Aberdeen, Nathan Aspinall in Nottingham, Max Hopp in Berlin and Dimitri Van den Bergh and Jeffrey de Zwaan in Rotterdam.

These "stars of the future and local favourites" will replace Anderson, who has withdrawn with a back injury. This week Anderson's replacement Dobey will play Mensur Suljovic, live on Sky Sports on Thursday.

Points won by the nine contenders will not count towards the league table. But their opponents will retain points won against them.

One player (whoever is bottom of the league) will be eliminated following Judgement Night in Rotterdam.

The remaining eight players will battle from Night 10 to 16 in the race to the play-offs at The O2.

New 2019 Premier League Fixtures

Night One - Thursday, February 7

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

James Wade v Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey v Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith

Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Chris Dobey is from Newcastle

Night Two - Thursday, February 14

The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Peter Wright v Michael Smith

Rob Cross v James Wade

Raymond van Barneveld v Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant

Mensur Suljovic v Michael van Gerwen

Night Three - Thursday, February 21

3Arena, Dublin

Gerwyn Price v James Wade

Steve Lennon v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Michael Smith v Daryl Gurney

Mensur Suljovic v Raymond van Barneveld

Ireland's Steve Lennon has been called up

Night Four - Thursday, February 28

Westpoint Exeter

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney v Rob Cross

Mensur Suljovic v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v James Wade

Michael Smith v Raymond van Barneveld

0:21 Luke Humphries impressed at the World Darts Championship Luke Humphries impressed at the World Darts Championship

Night Five - Thursday, March 7

The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney v James Wade

Mensur Suljovic v Gerwyn Price

Raymond van Barneveld v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v John Henderson

John Henderson will play MVG

Night Six - Thursday, March 14

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

James Wade v Mensur Suljovic

Rob Cross v Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney

0:47 Nathan Aspinall was a breakout star of the World Championship Nathan Aspinall was a breakout star of the World Championship

Night Seven - Thursday, March 21

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

James Wade v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith v Mensur Suljovic

Max Hopp v Raymond van Barneveld

Max Hopp plays in his home country of Germany

Night Eight - Wednesday, March 27

Rotterdam Ahoy

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

James Wade v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Rob Cross v Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Raymond van Barneveld v Daryl Gurney

1:30 Dimitri Van den Bergh hit a nine-darter at the Grand Slam of Darts Dimitri Van den Bergh hit a nine-darter at the Grand Slam of Darts

Judgement Night - Thursday, March 28

Rotterdam Ahoy

Daryl Gurney v Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Raymond van Barneveld v Michael van Gerwen

James Wade v Michael Smith

Jeffrey de Zwaan plays in his home nation

