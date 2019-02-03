Gary Anderson to miss Premier League with back injury

Gary Anderson has been undergoing treatment on his back since the World Darts Championship

Gary Anderson has withdrawn from Premier League Darts due to a back injury.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

The two-time champion has been undergoing treatment on his back since the World Darts Championship and now, on medical advice, will not play in the Premier League which begins on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Nine players will replace Anderson - a different player will deputise for him every week.

3:38 The 2019 Premier League returns this week The 2019 Premier League returns this week

"I'm sorry to the fans that I won't be there this year, I'm as gutted as anybody to have to miss out," said Anderson.

"I've really tried to get myself right for the Premier League but it just hasn't been physically possible because I'm in such pain when I even try and have a little practice and it would risk long term damage if I was to do anything other than rest and undergo treatment at the moment.

Gary Anderson won the Premier League in 2015

"This isn't a decision I've taken lightly but I don't want to let the fans and myself down by putting in performances well below what is expected of me due to my injury.

"My physio has advised me to rest for a few weeks to increase my chances of coming back stronger for the rest of the year and reduce the likelihood of me suffering repeated problems."

Anderson was due to play Mensur Suljovic on the opening night this week. Chris Dobey will now face Suljovic.

Don't forget that the Premier League action gets underway on Thursday in Newcastle. You can also stay up to date by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news and interviews by heading to www.skysports.com/darts