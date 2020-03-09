Premier League Darts: Good week, bad week

Luke Humphries stunned Gary Anderson on Thursday night

Each week during the 2020 Premier League of Darts season, we review the action and reflect on the winners and losers.

4:39 The best of the action from Week Five of the Premier League in Exeter The best of the action from Week Five of the Premier League in Exeter

Who's hot?

Challengers

The wait is over!

Luke Humphries became the first Challenger/Contender to win in the Premier League, after 13 previously unsuccessful attempts.

While it had been generally accepted that the format offered the competition a welcome injection of novelty, the elephant in the room was that they were yet to get a win.

That all changed in Exeter with dogged determination from the world youth champ to oust Gary Anderson.

As he led 6-5 with the match in the balance, he was the one to find the pressure double, after both men's finishing had deserted them.

It might not be long before we see Humphries as a full member of the Premier League, but for now his contribution has breathed fire into the Challengers format.

1:26 Humphries made history in Exeter Humphries made history in Exeter

Night Five Results: Westpoint, Exeter Rob Cross 6-6 Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price 3-7 Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen

The 'drought' is over. On Sunday night, the world No 1 scooped his first trophy since November. And he picked a big one to end his wait for silverware.

The Green Machine was crowned UK Open champion for the third time in his career, and he can't be accused of doing it the easy way. Without any seeding, he was forced to overcome Nathan Aspinall, Jason Lowe, James Wade, Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price in Minehead to claim the title.

Add in a nine-dart finish in the semi-final, and recovering from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Iceman 11-9 in the decider, and you begin to realise just how impressive a triumph it was.

Sure, it wasn't a perfect few days for the Dutchman, as he lost to Michael Smith in Exeter, but overall it was a week to remember for MVG.

MVG scooped his third UK Open crown in style

Michael Smith

It's hard to fathom that just three weeks ago, the Bully Boy was on a 10-game winless streak in the Premier League.

He's put that run firmly behind him, with three memorable displays against Jonny Clayton, Gurney and Van Gerwen.

Indeed, his win over the reigning champ in Exeter was built on a combination of finesse and fight. He stylishly stormed into a 6-1 lead, but had to show nerve and bottle to dig deep when MVG came roaring back, eventually holding out for a 7-4 win.

The result saw him shoot up the table, and he's now level on points with league leader Glen Durrant.

On top form, Smith is as good as anyone in the game. Perhaps he was missing his X-factor in recent months, but he's certainly found it right now.

1:44 Smith was relieved to get the win after taking a 6-1 lead Smith was relieved to get the win after taking a 6-1 lead

Work to do...

Gerwyn Price

By nearly any other player's standards, it would have been a weekend to remember. The Iceman reached the final in Minehead, and it took Van Gerwen's A-game to oust the Welshman.

But Price will be livid with the manner in which his doubling completely deserted him. After taking a 5-1 lead, he allowed his opponent back into the contest with wayward finishing. Indeed, his 9/32 return on checkouts tells the story - and you can't allow Van Gerwen such opportunities.

It will be put down to experience, but it's undoubtedly one that got away for the two-time Grand Slam winner.

To compound his woes, his unbeaten start in the Premier League came to an end as he fell to Duzza 7-4.

Price failed to land the pressure shots

Nathan Aspinall

The Asp must be left scratching his head after the last week. When your luck is out, it's most certainly out.

On Thursday night, he ran into a rampant Peter Wright. Snakebite averaged 110 in the 7-3 win, and the Stockport man had no answer.

Not to worry - he had his UK Open title to defend. But the next day in Minehead, he was drawn against eventual champ MVG in his first game. The Dutchman was similarly impressive, averaging over 105 in a 10-8 win.

Aspinall didn't do a whole lot wrong. When the world's elite are in that kind of form, there's not much anyone can do.

He'll be looking to put it firmly in the rear-view mirror when he faces Anderson on Thursday night in Liverpool.

Night Six, March 12: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

Gary Anderson

The Flying Scotsman takes the unwanted distinction as the first Premier League player to lose to a Challenger/Contender.

Indeed, there is a certain degree of irony involved, given that it was Anderson's withdrawal in 2019 that prompted the introduction of the format.

The two-time world champ won't have been happy with his 87 average, nor his 18 missed darts at double.

On Saturday, he became unstuck at the UK Open in the last 16 stage, losing to Jelle Klaasen 10-9.

Back to the drawing board for Scotland's World Cup winner.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, March 12 from M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool at 7pm on Sky Sports Action with Rob Cross taking on local hero Stephen Bunting. Don't forget, the Premier League is on every Thursday all the way through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.