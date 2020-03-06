Premier League Darts: Story of the night in Exeter as Michael Smith beats Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith sent out a loud statement with a 7-4 victory over world No 1 Michael van Gerwen, beating the Green Machine for the second time in a week.

Meanwhile, Luke Humphries created history by becoming the first Challenger/Contender to get a win in the Premier League, overcoming Gary Anderson 7-5 in Exeter.

Glen Durrant returned to the summit of the Premier League with an upset 7-3 win over Gerwyn Price, with Daryl Gurney picking up a point for his draw with Rob Cross.

Peter Wright was the other winner on the night, overcoming Nathan Aspinall 7-3.

Night Five Results: Westpoint, Exeter Rob Cross 6-6 Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price 3-7 Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen

The finish

Trailing 4-1, MVG looked to hold throw and work his way back into the match. He was looking good to do just that, hitting 139 to leave 90 after 12 darts.

However, he didn't get a chance to return to the oche in the leg, as the Bully Boy ruthlessly hit T18, D20, D20.

It was the body blow that changed the complexion of the game.

Unsung story

It may sound absurd to hail it as 'unsung', but Peter Wright's dominant win over Nathan Aspinall didn't dominate the headlines due to the drama elsewhere.

However, there's no doubt that it was performance of the night.

Snakebite bounced back from his dismal Dublin display to average 110 against the Asp, storming to a 7-3 win.

The tweet

Over the moon to be the first challenger to win tonight in the @unibet premier league not my best game but happy to make that bit of history! Thanks to @ModusDarts180 @reddragondarts @Imperialcar @PRGConstruction 💪🏻🎯 pic.twitter.com/HLdlqSrKdu — Luke Humphries (@lukeh180) March 5, 2020

Hats off to Cool Hand Luke. He created history.

Could we see him in the Premier League as an outright competitor in the coming years?

View from Mardle

Mardle breaks down Smith's victory, noting that "he was better than Michael van Gerwen for a long spell".

"[But] the night belongs to Luke Humphries. Thirteen have tried, and he succeeded tonight!"

The standings

After MVG's defeat, Glen Durrant returns to the top of the table. The Bully Boy is level on points with the three-time Lakeside champ, but Duzza leads on leg difference.

Next stop, Liverpool!

Stop number six of the darting roadshow sees the Premier League rock up to Liverpool. Local favourite Stephen Bunting is the latest Challenger, as the Bullet takes on Rob Cross.

The in-form Michael Smith comes up against world champ Peter Wright, while there's a real heavyweight clash with Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen facing off.

Night Six, March 12: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

