Fallon Sherrock, Michael Smith, Glen Durrant and more take on the PDC's #ThreeBullChallenge
Last Updated: 28/03/20 3:05pm
Darts players have been keeping themselves busy at home by tackling the PDC's #ThreeBullChallenge.
We've already seen Wayne Mardle beat Raymond van Barneveld in the Walk On World Cup, and now players are trying their luck at landing three in bullseye amid the current sporting hiatus.
Premier League leader Glen Durrant and his Night Two challenger Fallon Sherrock were both in excellent form at the board, while 'Rapid' Ricky Evans was also on target, although not quite living up to his nickname.
'It's tough but we're one family coming together'
World No 30 darts player Keegan Brown has opened up on the challenges he is facing having swapped the oche for the hospital.
'Bully Boy' Michael Smith endured mixed fortunes as one of few to reveal his series of unsuccessful attempts, the former World Championship finalist finding his mark in the end.
History-making Premier League challenger Luke Humphries, Paul Nicholson, Chris Dobey, Lisa Ashton, Wez Newton, Ted Evetts and Ian White were also among those to get involved.
