Colin Lloyd: Pause to darts season a logistical nightmare

All Premier League darts action scheduled for April has been postponed

Colin Lloyd discusses the impact a pause in the darting calendar could have on fringe players and the challenges in scheduling the second half of the season.

It's going to affect everybody (in terms of income) not just darts players, but hopefully a few of them have been sensible with their money and put a bit aside for a rainy day.

It's going to be a logistical nightmare for the PDC, they've got to re-arrange not only TV events but the Premier League, Pro Tour events, Euro Tour events and also the biggest thing for me that I've looked at - what are they going to do about the rankings?

You've got players that are defending points and potentially supposed to be defending points say this weekend and last weekend and they might still be possibly holding a place for a TV event.

Someone below who is on a plus or should be on a plus if they had a run this weekend and last weekend, they could find themselves not in the TV event. I don't know, have the PDC froze the rankings for the time being as well? There are so many things to talk about.

Can they try and squeeze something in midweek? I know they did it in the latter part of last year, it was on like a Tuesday and a Wednesday or Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

If they want to try and get everything back onto a time-table I think that's a very valid point and that would be a great idea to do it like that.

A couple of the names (who have been in great form) with Devon (Petersen) and (Dirk van) Duijvenbode, they're great players.

They know they're decent players, they've worked too hard to let something get in their way so hopefully they're going to stay positive, stay on the practice board, because they're two players that will have a board at home and they'll be practising hard just waiting for the red light to go green again.

Hopefully they'll still be throwing some good stuff and get the results they've been working to.

Can we just say a massive well done to our NHS staff and our very own Keegan Brown. Keegan Brown is not only a darts player but he's also an NHS employee stepping up to the plate, going in and helping to tackle what's going on over here.

An absolute massive well done to Keegan and also all the NHS staff around the globe, not just here in the UK but everywhere around the world.