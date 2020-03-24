Premier League Darts: Schedule, fixtures & results
By Sky Sports Darts
Last Updated: 24/03/20 12:38pm
All you need to know on who plays who and where at the 2020 Premier League Darts, tracking the results and standings of this year's competition.
Nights remain subject to change following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Three nights remaining outstanding from the first phase of the competition, with Rotterdam's original hosting of Judgement Night (March 25) one of eight nights now postponed (seven have been reschduled)
Night One, February 6, Aberdeen P&J Live
Michael Smith 3-7 Glen Durrant
Gary Anderson 7-5 Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall 7-3 John Henderson
Night Two, February 13, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Gerwyn Price 6-6 Michael Smith
Gary Anderson 6-6 Peter Wright
Daryl Gurney 1-7 Michael van Gerwen
Glen Durrant 6-6 Fallon Sherrock
Night Three, February 20, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall
Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson
Night Four, February 27, 3Arena, Dublin
Glen Durrant 5-7 Nathan Aspinall
Daryl Gurney 5-7 Michael Smith
William O'Connor 4-7 Michael van Gerwen
Night Five, March 5, Westpoint, Exeter
Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright
Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries
Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
Night Six, Match 12, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Michael Smith 4-7 Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price 5-7 Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson 6-6 Nathan Aspinall
Night Seven, March 19, Utilita Arena, Newcastle - postponed until October 1
Michael Smith P-P Gary Anderson
Michael van Gerwen P-P Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall P-P Gerwyn Price
Chris Dobey P-P Daryl Gurney
Peter Wright P-P Glen Durrant
Night Eight, March 25, Rotterdam Ahoy - postponed until September 9
Gary Anderson P-P Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall P-P Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith P-P Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen P-P Glen Durrant
Peter Wright P-P Jeffrey de Zwaan
Judgement Night, March 26, Rotterdam Ahoy - postponed until September 10
Glen Durrant P-P Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall P-P Michael Smith
Peter Wright P-P Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen P-P Gary Anderson
Jermaine Wattimena P-P Gerwyn Price
Night 10, April 2, SSE Arena, Belfast - - postponed (date TBC)
Night 11, April 9, FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - postponed until July 2
Night 12, April 16, Manchester Arena - postponed until September 24
Night 13, April 23, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin - postponed until September 3
Night 14, April 30, Arena Birmingham - postponed until July 30
Night 15, May 7, SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Night 16, May 14, First Direct Arena, Leeds
Play-Offs, May 21, The O2, London
Coverage of the Premier League will be available every Thursday on Sky Sports from the opening night on February 6 in Aberdeen through to the Play-Offs on May 21. Stay up to date with reports, interviews, features & reports at skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and @SkySportsDarts.