Premier League Darts: Schedule, fixtures & results

Michael van Gerwen will defend his Premier League title hoping for a fifth successive crown

All you need to know on who plays who and where at the 2020 Premier League Darts, tracking the results and standings of this year's competition.

Nights remain subject to change following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Three nights remaining outstanding from the first phase of the competition, with Rotterdam's original hosting of Judgement Night (March 25) one of eight nights now postponed (seven have been reschduled)

Night One, February 6, Aberdeen P&J Live

Michael Smith 3-7 Glen Durrant

Gary Anderson 7-5 Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall 7-3 John Henderson

Gerwyn Price 6-6 Rob Cross

Night Two, February 13, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Rob Cross 7-5 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 6-6 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 6-6 Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney 1-7 Michael van Gerwen

Glen Durrant 6-6 Fallon Sherrock

Night Three, February 20, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Peter Wright 7-5 Rob Cross

Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall

Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price

Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

Night Four, February 27, 3Arena, Dublin

Glen Durrant 5-7 Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross 5-7 Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney 5-7 Michael Smith

William O'Connor 4-7 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 7-1 Peter Wright

Night Five, March 5, Westpoint, Exeter

Rob Cross 6-6 Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price 3-7 Glen Durrant

Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright

Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries

Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen

Night Six, Match 12, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Michael Smith 4-7 Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney 5-7 Glen Durrant

Gerwyn Price 5-7 Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross 6-6 Stephen Bunting

Gary Anderson 6-6 Nathan Aspinall

Night Seven, March 19, Utilita Arena, Newcastle - postponed until October 1

Michael Smith P-P Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen P-P Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall P-P Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey P-P Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright P-P Glen Durrant

Night Eight, March 25, Rotterdam Ahoy - postponed until September 9

Gary Anderson P-P Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall P-P Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith P-P Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen P-P Glen Durrant

Peter Wright P-P Jeffrey de Zwaan

Judgement Night, March 26, Rotterdam Ahoy - postponed until September 10

Glen Durrant P-P Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall P-P Michael Smith

Peter Wright P-P Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen P-P Gary Anderson

Jermaine Wattimena P-P Gerwyn Price

Night 10, April 2, SSE Arena, Belfast - - postponed (date TBC)

Night 11, April 9, FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - postponed until July 2

Night 12, April 16, Manchester Arena - postponed until September 24

Night 13, April 23, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin - postponed until September 3

Night 14, April 30, Arena Birmingham - postponed until July 30

Night 15, May 7, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night 16, May 14, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Play-Offs, May 21, The O2, London

Coverage of the Premier League will be available every Thursday on Sky Sports from the opening night on February 6 in Aberdeen through to the Play-Offs on May 21. Stay up to date with reports, interviews, features & reports at skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and @SkySportsDarts.