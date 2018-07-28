Phil Taylor sits down with Gary Anderson in Blackpool at the World Matchplay
By Raz Mirza at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool
Last Updated: 28/07/18 7:26pm
The legendary Phil Taylor sits down with Gary Anderson at the World Matchplay in Blackpool for a unique one-on-one interview.
Taylor, 57, is a 16-time World Matchplay champion at the Winter Gardens and is the reigning champion, but there will be a new name on the trophy named after him this year.
'The Flying Scotsman' is aiming to win his maiden title at the iconic venue and is favourite with the bookies to do so after his magical nine-darter in his epic quarter-final win against Joe Cullen. Can he go on and win it?
Find out what 'The Power' has in store for Anderson as they sit down and discuss all things darts.
Click on the video above to see the full interview...
Join us for coverage of the World Matchplay final on Sunday, July 29 at 7pm on Sky Sports Action and from 7.15pm on Sky Sports Main Event.
Keep up to date with the latest on skysports.com/darts
We will have news, previews, live blogs, reports and expert analysis from The World Matchplay in Blackpool. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsDarts to join in the conversation.
Stick with us for news, views and interviews and expert analysis. Get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation @SkySportsDarts - don't forget to use #LoveTheDarts.
Darts updates straight to your phone
How to receive all the latest darts news straight to your mobile