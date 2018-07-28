Phil Taylor sits down with Gary Anderson in Blackpool at the World Matchplay

The legendary Phil Taylor sits down with Gary Anderson at the World Matchplay in Blackpool for a unique one-on-one interview.

Taylor, 57, is a 16-time World Matchplay champion at the Winter Gardens and is the reigning champion, but there will be a new name on the trophy named after him this year.

'The Flying Scotsman' is aiming to win his maiden title at the iconic venue and is favourite with the bookies to do so after his magical nine-darter in his epic quarter-final win against Joe Cullen. Can he go on and win it?

Find out what 'The Power' has in store for Anderson as they sit down and discuss all things darts.

Click on the video above to see the full interview...

