Gary Anderson sinks a nine-dart finish at the World Matchplay

Gary Anderson nailed a stunning nine-dart finish during his World Matchplay quarter-final against Joe Cullen.

'The Flying Scotsman' hit the holy grail of darts in the fourth leg of the match to make it 2-2 in their clash.

The tournament favourite fired in two maximums before taking out 141 with T20, T20 and D12 to send the Winter Gardens in Blackpool wild.

The nine-dart finish had only been achieved six times in the previous 24 stagings of the tournament. Anderson became the first man since Phil Taylor in 2014 to take it out.

Anderson, the favourite to win the tournament in Blackpool, secured a prize of £45,000 for his third televised nine-darter.

Click on the video above to watch Anderson's magical nine-darter...

