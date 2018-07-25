World Champion Rob Cross knocked out of World Matchplay in Blackpool

1:12 Here's the best of the action from day five of the World Matchplay in Blackpool Here's the best of the action from day five of the World Matchplay in Blackpool

World Champion Rob Cross was sensationally sent crashing out of the World Matchplay in Blackpool by 'Demolition Man' Darren Webster on Wednesday.

Cross was averaging over a ton but was crucially missing doubles and it was no surprise when he fell 3-1 and 5-3 down to the world No 14.

The Hastings thrower mounted a comeback to level at 5-5 in what was turning into a tight and tense contest.

World Matchplay Darts - Wednesday July 25 Simon Whitlock 11-7 James Wade Mensur Suljovic 11-8 Ian White Rob Cross 8-11 Darren Webster Peter Wright 11-5 Kim Huybrechts

It was 'Demolition Man' who won the next three in a row after successful doubles at D8, D4 and D16 and he made it 10-6 with a 14-dart hold and tops after Cross missed his 19th dart at a double.

Webster stayed cool to hold his nerve and complete a sensational 11-8 victory with a 15-dart leg to set up an unlikely quarter-final meeting with Mensur Suljovic.

"I've over the moon with the win," 50-year-old Webster told Sky Sports. "I want to win here. I'm pushing that top 10 and this is a chance of a lifetime, so why not. I'm ready to give it all.

"I won a scrap and unfortunately sometimes you have to win a scrap."

Peter Wright put on a finishing clinic to teach Kim Huybrechts a lesson

Peter Wright handed Kim Huybrechts a tungsten thrashing as he averaged 105.60 on his way to completing a comprehensive 11-5 win.

Wright produced a majestic 121 finish on the bull for a 12-dart hold to open a 5-3 lead in a match which was living up to its billing.

Huybrechts then posted a stunning 171 and followed it up with a two-dart 100 combination for an 11-dart hold before 'Snakebite' took out 90 (25, 25, D20) for a 12-darter for 6-4.

The world No 2 was producing some relentless darts by now and was closing in on the finishing line with a 13-dart hold for 8-4. He then nailed a sublime 130 on the bullseye for his third break of throw before landing a 116 to make it 10-4.

He sunk D5 to end Huybrechts' hopes after producing arguably the performance of the tournament so far.

"It's only two games I've played with these darts. I knew when I got back from Shanghai that I had to change them. I went through 30 sets of darts, different set-ups and everything, and two days before leaving for here I got the new ones," Wright told Sky Sports.

Wright, who plays Australian Simon Whitlock next added: "He's a very good friend but I've got to treat him as the enemy when we meet."

Simon Whitlock reached his first World Matchplay quarter-final since 2014

Whitlock reached the quarter-finals at the Winter Gardens for the fifth time after he proved too good for 2007 World Matchplay champion James Wade in a game in which a total of 50 darts were missed at doubles.

Whitlock was averaging close to 114 as he swept into a 3-0 lead, but Wade responded with a fantastic 149 and D10 to close the gap to one leg.

The Australian was keeping Wade at arm's length and should have extended his advantage to four legs but spurned four darts at double for a 7-3 advantage. Instead, 'The Machine' stepped in for D5 to make it 6-4.

Wade had missed 14 out of 15 of his doubles before landing D10 to make it 8-5 but 'The Wizard' took advantage in the next and he then moved one leg away from victory thanks to D4 and soon completed an 11-7 victory with tops.

"I believe I can actually win this tournament and I did from the beginning," said Whitlock. "I know I'm in pretty good form and I know I can play a lot better than

"I am very confident of progressing through to the semi-finals because I've got more to come. I've got nothinI did tonight.g to lose. I haven't made the final here yet, so let's see what happens."

Mensur Suljovic reached the last eight with a hard-fought win

Suljovic made it through to his third quarter-final in four years with an 11-8 success over Ian White.

The Austrian missed three darts for a 4-0 lead and was punished for his profligacy by White. But Suljovic soon got back on track with a 101 and extended his advantage with 121 on the bull for 6-2.

White cleaned up a two-dart 66 combination and then pulled it back to 7-5 with a cool 88. Suljovic moved to within two legs of a place in the last eight, but White kept battling away and a stunning 150 raised the roof of the Winter Gardens.

A D9 enabled Suljovic to close in on victory and he got the job done when he pinned D7 with his last dart in hand.

"My performance was not good because I missed double and allowed him to come back," said the 46-year-old. "I'm so happy but my hotel room is too hot."

World Matchplay Darts - Thursday July 26 (7pm) Jeffrey de Zwaan v Dave Chisnall Gary Anderson v Joe Cullen

