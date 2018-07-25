Jeffrey de Zwaan says he is still in dreamland after latest World Matchplay win

Jeffrey de Zwaan was up to his giantkilling act again at the World Matchplay

Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan says he is "still in dreamland" after his latest giantkilling act at the World Matchplay on Tuesday.

Fresh from his shock round-one win over world No 1 Michael van Gerwen, De Zwaan caused another upset as he dumped out the two-time world champion Adrian Lewis in Blackpool.

The 22-year-old held his nerve to seal victory with a showpiece double-double 94 finish for an incredible 11-9 second-round win.

De Zwaan will now play Dave Chisnall in Thursday's quarter-finals on the biggest night of his career so far.

"I'm still in dreamland, I am so happy with this win," said De Zwaan, who hit two ton-plus finishes. "It was a dream to qualify for the World Matchplay and the dream is still going on.

"I think it was a fantastic game, we both played well - Adrian is a great player so to beat him is a magnificent achievement.

"Hitting the 94 to win the match felt really great, I was very happy to see it go in.

"It is already a dream but I don't want it to end yet and I will give everything to beat Dave - I am scared of nobody and I just want to play like I can."

De Zwaan holds a 2-1 advantage in meetings against Chisnall and beat the St Helens man in their last clash 5-4 at the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

"I'm feeling really good, and really comfortable. I'm believing in myself and I know what I can do so maybe I can shock everybody," he said.

"Me and Dave have played a couple of times and we've had some tough games so it could be a great one."

De Zwaan, who had to go to Qualifying School in January to win back his PDC Tour Card, believes his recent practice sessions with Raymond van Barneveld have helped improve his game.

"After last year, Raymond and I went our separate ways due to our contracts so we didn't practice a lot," he added. "Last week was the first time this year we were practising again this year and I have learned a lot from Raymond of course. He's one of the top guys."

Before 2018 Jeffrey de Zwaan had lost 8 of 9 matches in PDC televised events. His one win resulted in group elimination in the Grand Slam. He had never beaten MvG or Lewis and had never won a title outside the Development Tour.

