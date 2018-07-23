The very best of darting legend Eric Bristow

Arrogant, Irresponsible Genius. We look back at the very best bits from the governor of darts, Eric Bristow.

"Nutty as a fruitcake. I've enjoyed it, I've enjoyed life and loved darts."

Nicknamed 'The Crafty Cockney' Bristow was a five-time world champion. He died aged 60 after suffering a heart attack at Liverpool's Echo Arena in April.

Bristow, who was awarded an MBE for his services to sport in 1989, also won five World Masters titles and was a founder player when the PDC was formed in 1993.

We pay our respects to the man who transformed a pub game into part of the nation's sporting diet.

