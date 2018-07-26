Gary Anderson reaches semi-finals of the World Matchplay in Blackpool

1:13 Here's the moment Anderson struck a nine-darter at the Winter Gardens Here's the moment Anderson struck a nine-darter at the Winter Gardens

Gary Anderson struck a magnificent nine-dart leg during his epic 19-17 win against Joe Cullen to reach the semi-finals of the World Matchplay in Blackpool on Thursday night.

World No 4 Anderson will take on Jeffrey de Zwaan for a place in the final after the Dutchman continued his fairy-tale run by crushing Dave Chisnall 16-8.

World Matchplay Darts - Thursday July 26 (Best of 31 legs) Jeffrey de Zwaan 16-8 Dave Chisnall Joe Cullen 19-17 Gary Anderson

An incredible opening session of the two-time world champion's clash with Cullen saw Anderson strike perfection in the fourth leg, scooping a £45,000 bonus in the process.

Cullen produced a 10-dart leg to move 2-1 ahead before Anderson fired in the first nine-dart finish of the tournament in four years to send the Winter Gardens into delirium.

Anderson produced the perfect leg, following back-to-back maximums with treble 20, treble 19 and double 12.

'The Flying Scotsman' followed it up with another 141 finish to move 3-2 ahead with a mere 122.80 average.

But despite the barrage, Cullen was somehow staying with his opponent and broke for a 7-6 lead before Anderson struck with a 13-dart break back.

The action was getting better and better as Cullen conjured up the maximum checkout 170 to lead 10-9 before 'The Rockstar' opened up a two-leg advantage for the first time by pinning D18

Yorkshireman Cullen looked to be in control at 12-10 but the 47-year-old quickly reeled off three straight legs to lead 13-12 in an absorbing encounter

Anderson found himself in serious trouble after Cullen converted 71 on tops to move one leg away from a sensational win, but failed to convert two match darts which meant the contest headed into a tie-break situation at 15-15.

Two-time world champion Anderson pinned tops with his third match dart, but only after Cullen missed with his three arrows to take the match to a sudden-death leg.

Jeffrey de Zwaan knocked out Dave Chisnall to continue his fairy-tale run in Blackpool

De Zwaan had knocked out Michael van Gerwen and Adrian Lewis so far this week, and he crushed Chisnall's hopes with an astonishing performance to win 16-8.

The Dutch wonderkid piled in a 127 for an early break of throw, but there followed pure Matchplay madness as Chisnall struck two maximums before cleaning up 60 to strike back with an 11-dart leg and he then cleaned up a 12-darter to move 3-2 ahead in just eight minutes and 30 seconds.

Chisnall, who produced one of the great comebacks as he defeated Michael Smith from 7-1 down to reach the last eight, was averaging 115 when he broke with a two-dart 69 combination for an 11-dart break.

De Zwaan responded with back-to-back maximums and D16 in what was turning into a roller-coaster ride at a red-hot Winter Gardens.

Both players were averaging over a ton and could not be separated at 5-5 in 17 minutes of playing time. There followed five straight breaks of throw, but it was 'The Black Cobra' who held a slim 8-7 advantage.

The world No 68 was showing no signs of dropping off his high standard of play and went on the rampage with finishes of 65, 64, tops and a 14-darter to win six legs on the spin and extend his lead to 13-7 before 'Chizzy' held.

But De Zwaan stayed calm and composed to land 56 in two darts and complete another giant-killing act with an outstanding 103.22 three-dart average.

"I am still in dreamland, this week keeps getting better and better for me," said De Zwaan, who only won back his PDC Tour Card in January. "Every game I feel more confident, I feel like I can beat anyone.

"I'm going to celebrate this win and then prepare for the rest of the tournament - I believe I can win this title."

World Matchplay Darts - Friday July 27 (Best of 31 legs) Mensur Suljovic v Darren Webster Peter Wright v Simon Whitlock

