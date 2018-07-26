Darren Webster believes he has a chance of a lifetime after World Matchplay win

Darren Webster believes he has a chance of a lifetime to break into the top 10 after dumping Rob Cross out of the World Matchplay.

World champion Cross was outplayed 11-8 by Webster as he reached the quarter-finals for a second successive year in Blackpool.

Clinical finishing proved to be the difference for world No 15 Webster, who set up a last-eight clash with Mensur Suljovic and kept himself in the hunt to claim the Phil Taylor Trophy.

'Demolition Man' now has the chance of claiming his biggest-ever title as well as breaking into the world's top 10.

I might be the smallest man in darts, but when I go up on that stage, boy don't they know it. Darren Webster

"It's a great feeling to beat the world champion," said Webster, who also reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Championship.

"When you get involved in a scrap you have to dig in and win it. I know I'm good enough to beat the best players and now I'm showing it.

"I've got the chance of a lifetime to push into the top ten and now I want to keep winning and keep pushing my way up.

"I'm playing the best darts of my life in terms of results but I've still got an extra 20 per cent of my practice game to bring to the big stage.

"I might be the smallest man in darts, but when I go up on that stage, boy don't they know it."

The 50-year-old feels he is playing the best darts of his life on the big stage and has vowed never to give up the game which he loves. He is now ready for the challenge of Suljovic, who holds a 4-1 advantage over him in meetings.

"Every time I play darts it's a chance of a lifetime. I'm 50, but I feel 25, so I'll never give up till I can't see or my arms don't work.

"I didn't used to like playing against Mensur but I enjoy it now so I'm looking forward to getting stuck into that game.

"When I'm up there I'm there for one reason and one reason only and that's to do my job. I will be ready for Mensur and he'll know it.

"I've played him so much now and I enjoy playing against slow players. I have great stats because they make me concentrate. The worst thing he can do is speed me up."

World Matchplay Darts - Friday July 27 (Best of 31 legs) Mensur Suljovic v Darren Webster Peter Wright v Simon Whitlock

