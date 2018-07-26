Mensur Suljovic struggling to sleep in Blackpool heat as he bids for World Matchplay glory

Will a lack of sleep cost Mensur Suljovic his chance of winning the World Matchplay?

Mensur Suljovic says his World Matchplay title bid could be derailed due to a lack of sleep because his hotel room in Blackpool is "too hot".

Austrian ace Suljovic edged out Ian White 11-8 in a tense affair to reach the quarter-finals for the third time in four years.

The world No 6 pinned his favourite double 14 to book his place in the last eight once again, but then complained that a lack of sleep could cost him his chance of winning another major title.

Suljovic, who won the 2017 Champions League of Darts, says some crucial nap time would help him recover in time to face Darren Webster on Friday.

"Last year my hotel was too hot and my hotel this year is also not good," Suljovic revealed during his press conference. "I'm here at the Winter Gardens to work, but my work is nothing because I'm struggling to sleep.

"It's a big problem so I need to have a good sleep. If I can sleep well, then I can play.

"I hope that next year I will get a better hotel and my management sorts something out. If he doesn't change my hotel next year then I'll kill him.

"If you sleep, you can focus on your job, but at the moment I'm not able to do that. If my management get me a better hotel room, then perhaps I can win this tournament."

On his display against White, Suljovic felt he has room to improve ahead of his date with Webster, who shocked world champion Rob Cross.

"My performance was not that good, but I am so happy that I won," Suljovic added. "It was a very hard game, Ian is a good player. There are lots of good players in this tournament who are favourites ahead of me but I will keep trying my best to win."

