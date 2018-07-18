Wayne Mardle previews the 2018 World Matchplay

Wayne Mardle cannot wait for another blockbuster week from Blackpool

As the World Matchplay reaches its 25th year, Wayne Mardle picks out some of the talking points ahead of nine days by the seaside in Blackpool as Michael van Gerwen chases another title in a loaded top half of the draw and a couple of relentless beasts look set to go deep from the bottom half.

What makes a champion?

For the first time in the tournament's history Phil Taylor will not be in the field, but he will be part of the Sky Sports team

When you look through the previous winners they are so sparse, aren't they? Back in the early days it was divided out but then it was really all about Phil, with the odd one-time winners like Colin Lloyd and James Wade.

You've just got to be the relentless beast that Phil Taylor's been, that Michael van Gerwen has been the last few years and especially James Wade.

I believe that this is one of the finest tests of darts, because it's leg-in leg-out. I think that's why in my opinion James Wade has reached six finals. His relentless nature of just ploughing on every single leg, putting his opponent under pressure, he's consistent and he's good at doubles.

Wade's relentless nature lends itself to the Matchplay format

With the pressure and the stress, it's a difficult event and I think it finds you out. If you just look at the roll of honour - even the one-time finalists - we were all tried and tested.

Me, Mark Dudbridge, he reached the final of a World Championship. Party, Rod Harrington, Peter Manley is another finalist. Tried and tested pros and I don't see anyone this year coming from out of the pack where you're thinking: 'My God where did that come from?'

I think it will be someone that is capable of winning maybe another major; what I mean by that is I don't think we are going to have a first-time major win in this, I just don't see that. I think this is too hard of an event for a non-major winner crossing the line.

When you look at Peter Wright last year - yes he'd won a major, but he looked completely and utterly up against it against Phil Taylor last year, to the point of this will be a rout, and it was - and that was Peter Wright, tried and tested Peter Wright - that's how difficult it is.

The Power beat Peter Wright in last year's final The Power beat Peter Wright in last year's final

Mighty Mike has The Power

Phil has dominated it, he really has.

There are so many good players that have succumbed to Phil in the Matchplay, you've just got to be the relentless beast that Phil was, that Michael van Gerwen has been the last few years

Michael has reached three finals since 2014, he's only been top class since 2012, so he's reached more or less half the finals in that time-frame.

Van Gerwen is one of only three men to win the Matchplay title more than once

To win it twice, bearing in mind he got absolutely annihilated in the 2014 final, when Phil literally made him cry, then he came back and won the next two after that.

Phil Taylor is the only man to have beaten Michael here in the last four years and he's not in the equation anymore, but I'm not going to say Michael van Gerwen is going to win it as that top-half is absolutely loaded. I'm looking at it now and I'm so glad I'm not playing!

The heat is on

It's a brilliant event but I can see players in the heat - over the years I can picture them, Mervyn King, John Henderson, [John] Party was one of them - you can wilt in the heat. With the pressure and the stress, it's a difficult event.

The crowd are so on you - if you want the crowd to spur you on they're there, you can call upon them. They are not miles away.

The intimate surroundings of the Winter Gardens make for a uniqque test of darts

Gary Anderson has never reached a final there - for some players that's OK but it is Gary Anderson - he probably underperforms there as well for some odd reason.

The heat, the battles, the want to win so badly because it's the World Matchplay, and the Winter Gardens just lends itself to drama.

Surprise in store?

Steve Beaton is capable of causing a surprise in the first round

There are so many banana skins. There are some I believe will be one-way traffic but there's going to be upsets - it's just picking them out.

I wouldn't rule Barney out of taking Gary out in the second round and Gary has got a hard first-round game against Stephen Bunting. Steve West could take care of Daryl Gurney, I don't think he will but it wouldn't surprise me one bit.

I also think that James Wilson has the game to beat Adrian Lewis. I'm a great fan of Adrian, he's had a good year up to now but he's had no showcase event to show everyone how good it's been and how good he is. I hope he doesn't put himself under pressure trying to show everyone how far he has come in the last year or so.

Even James Wade, who I fancy to go far, playing Jermaine Wattimena - that's not easy, and Steve Beaton playing Mensur - Mensur cannot beat Steve and is better now than he has ever been. It's over a longer format, he's the Champions League of Darts winner over a similar format - he's a World Series winner, again over a similar format.

Pick a winner

Wade can add to his title in 2007

I think the tried and tested will rule the day here, whoever it may be. I just don't see a first-time major winner just cropping up and winning it.

From my personal point of view, I see James or Mensur in the final, probably against Gary or Michael, but James and Mensur have got to love their section of the draw.

No disrespect to Peter Wright or Rob Cross here, I just think they are showing inconsistencies, Peter definitely is.

When Rob is on he has got that relentless nature that I keep mentioning wins this, but so has Mensur and so has James Wade.

I can't ever think that Gary or Michael are not going to come through a half, because we all know if they turn up and play their game they win.

