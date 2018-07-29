Wayne Mardle says the World Matchplay final was 'one of the most memorable'

Gary Anderson and Mensur Suljovic produced "one of the most memorable finals," says Wayne Mardle after 'The Flying Scotsman' claimed a sensational 21-19 victory.

Anderson held off a superb comeback from Suljovic to win the World Matchplay for the first time in his career.

He was on the verge of lifting the newly-titled Phil Taylor Trophy at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, advancing into a 17-13 lead in a race to 18.

2:15 Here's the story of a memorable World Matchplay tournament Here's the story of a memorable World Matchplay tournament

But Suljovic won the next four legs to level before Anderson, despite seeing a match dart bounce out of bullseye in agonising fashion, regained his composure to claim a 21-19 victory.

Both players averaged over 101 and threw 14 maximums each in what was one of the best Matchplay finals ever seen, and Sky Sports' expert Mardle agreed.

You could watch that match five or six times. Wayne Mardle

He told host Dave Clark: "The standard was amazing. It was 21-19 and they were whacking big scores in against each other and at the end they were hardly missing.

"The standard and the way it was played and the manner it was played, it was a good pace in the end and they showed each other great respect. When we saw Gary take Mensur's scarf, that's a lot of respect right there.

"The pair of them clearly like each other and they clearly produced the most memorable finals that we've ever seen anywhere. You could watch that match five or six times."

0:46 Watch the moment Anderson almost suffered heartbreak as his throw at the bullseye for the title bounced out! Watch the moment Anderson almost suffered heartbreak as his throw at the bullseye for the title bounced out!

Mardle also felt for Anderson after his unlucky bounce out on the bullseye when throwing for the match as the dart caught the inside of the wire before dropping out.

"If that was the only dart he'd have had to win it then it could have been a heartbreaking story for Gary. But he was good enough to hold it together and have more."

