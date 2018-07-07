Sebastian Vettel confident of British GP win in improving Ferrari

1:02 Sebastian Vettel is convinced Ferrari will be faster than Mercedes at the British GP despite missing out on pole. Sebastian Vettel is convinced Ferrari will be faster than Mercedes at the British GP despite missing out on pole.

Sebastian Vettel remains confident of beating Lewis Hamilton to victory at the British GP and believes Ferrari have the faster race car.

The German will start Sunday's race, live on Sky Sports F1 at 2.10pm, behind Hamilton on the front row after being agonisingly out-qualified for pole by just four hundredths of a second at Silverstone.

But with Ferrari improving throughout the weekend after introducing an upgraded floor and much closer to Mercedes in qualifying than in recent weeks, Vettel insisted he was still happy with his position.

"We usually see that we are able to pick up pace on Sunday," he said. "The race has always been better for us the last couple of races so I'm confident with everything that we have here this year, it seems we are stronger."

Vettel, impressed with Ferrari's long-run pace in practice, added to Sky F1: "We'll see what happens on Sunday on Lap One but I think we have very good pace and I believe we can be faster."

Sebastian Vettel's 2018 stats: Do Ferrari improve in the race? Grand Prix Qualifying Race Australia 3 1 Bahrain 1 1 China 1 8 Azerbaijan 1 4 Spain 3 4 Monaco 2 2 Canada 1 1 France 3 5 Austria 6 3

Vettel was quicker than Hamilton after the first Q3 runs in qualifying before the home favourite bounced back with what he described as his "toughest" pole lap.

But even though he edged out his title rival, who he trails by one point in the standings, Hamilton is also fearful of the Ferrari's Sunday pace.

"I don't know what they've done this weekend but they've brought a serious upgrade," said Hamilton. "I'm going to see my guys tonight and just tell them to keep pushing - we've got to push more."

Vettel, who out-qualified Kimi Raikkonen for the ninth time this season, drove in the session despite suffering with a stiff neck, which kept him out of the latter stages of Practice Three.

"It was not the most enjoyable session, but it's fine," he said.

"I don't know what happened but it went a little bit stiff. We loosened it up and for Sunday I think the night will help. I'm not worried."

