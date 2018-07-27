Hungarian GP Practice One: Red Bull impress as Daniel Ricciardo sets pace

Red Bull impressed in Practice One for the Hungarian GP as Daniel Ricciardo set the pace without using the faster tyres available and team-mate Max Verstappen was third.

Just 0.088 seconds separated the top three of Ricciardo, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen during an eventful and encouraging morning session at the Hungaroring.

Title leader Lewis Hamilton was only fifth fastest but Vettel, on track for the first time since his victory-costing crash on Sunday in the German GP, was less than a tenth of a second behind Ricciardo.

Red Bull, victors at Monaco in May, are optimistic the tight and twisty Budapest circuit will suit their car without highlighting the power deficiency of their Renault engine.

How to watch the Hungarian GP on Sky Sports F1

3:23 Sky F1's Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby look ahead to the Hungarian GP Sky F1's Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby look ahead to the Hungarian GP

Ricciardo's benchmark was particularly impressive given it was set on soft tyres - two 'steps' slower than the ultrasoft compound which Ferrari used to set their quickest time.

But Ferrari rarely show their hand in Friday practice and it's likely the Scuderia, whose cars are wearing black 'armbands' in remembrance of Sergio Marchionne, their former president who passed away this week, will have kept plenty in reserve.

Hamilton never appeared comfortable on track and twice ran wide, either side of a lengthy set-up change in the Mercedes garage.

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas was sixth in the other Mercedes.

After encountering problems evaluating new car parts in their wind tunnel, McLaren have tended to use recent Friday practice sessions as extended test outings.

But Fernando Alonso was a respectable 12th while team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne, who has changed chassis this weekend, was 16th.

Nico Hulkenberg hit trouble when his car crawled to a halt, ruining what had until then been an encouraging start for Renault. Haas' Romain Grosjean overtook the German late in the session in the timesheets to be the 'best of the rest' in seventh.

Sauber's Marcus Ericsson, one of several drivers to spin and lock up into the first corner, was slowest of all.

This weekend's race, live on Sky Sports, is the last of five in six weeks before the summer break.

Hungarian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time Tyres 1) Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:17.613 Softs 2) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari + 0.079 Ultrasofts 3)Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.088 Softs 4)Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari + 0.335 Softs 5)Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 0.423 Softs 6)Valtteri Bottas Mercedes + 0.857 Softs 7) Romain Grosjean Haas + 1.362 Ultrasofts 8)Nico Hulkenberg Renault + 1.412 Ultrasofts 9) Carlos Sainz Renault + 1.515 Ultrasofts 10) Kevin Magnussen Haas + 1.574 Ultrasofts 11) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso + 1.1739 Softs 12) Fernando Alonso McLaren + 2.077 Mediums 13) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso + 2.228 Softs 14) Lance Stroll Williams + 2.339 Ultrasofts 15) Esteban Ocon Force India + 2.452 Mediums 16) Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren + 2.538 Mediums 17) Sergio Perez Force India + 2.546 Softs 18) Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber + 2.680 Ultrasofts 19) Sergey Sirotkin Williams + 2.694 Ultrasofts 20) Marcus Ericsson Sauber + 3.084 Softs

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.