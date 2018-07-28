Force India go into administration but will race in Hungary

Force India will continue to race at this weekend's Hungarian GP despite being placed into administration on Friday night.

The team have been in financial trouble for many months and went into administration after a hearing at the High Court in London, which will allow the team to continue operating while a new owner is found.

The Silverstone outfit, currently owned by Vijay Mallya, owes money to several creditors, including engine suppliers Mercedes and driver Sergio Perez.

Full Hungarian GP schedule and ways to watch

The futures of Perez, as well as team-mate Esteban Ocon, at Force India are still clouded in doubt.

Sky Sports understands there are five potential bidders interested in a takeover of the team, including Lawrence Stroll, who could therefore bring son Lance with him from Williams, and Dmitry Mazepin, the father of the squad's development driver Nikita Mazepin.

"We are just in this critical period, which might last a week or two, we have to keep our heads down," said COO Otmar Szafnauer in Hungary.

Hungarian GP TV times and schedule

Saturday, July 28

10.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three build-up

11am: Hungarian GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying LIVE!

3.30pm: The F1 Show LIVE!

Sunday, July 29

10.15am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

12.30pm: Hungarian GP Pit Lane LIVE!

1.30pm: Hungarian GP On The Grid LIVE!

2.10pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4.30pm: Hungarian GP Paddock LIVE!

6.30pm: Hungarian GP race replay

Who will sign off for the summer break in style? Watch the Hungarian GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.