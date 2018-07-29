Force India in administration: Sergio Perez explains action

Sergio Perez has explained why he took steps to place Force India into administration, saying the move is designed to purely "save the jobs" of its 400-strong workforce.

Perez, who has driven for Force India since 2014, said that in order to ward off a winding-up petition which he says would have seen the team "shut down immediately and everyone lose their jobs", he was "asked" to start administration proceedings against the team as one of the creditors.

In an open letter published on social media explaining his position in the wake of media speculation he says "hurts me", Perez says he was supported in the action by Mercedes, Force India's engine suppliers, and sponsor BWT and now believes the team can be sold by the administrator and that "the team will now have a very bright future".

"I am writing this to send a message of confidence to my team-mates and to all the fans that has [sic] supported me in my professional career and my personal life."

He added: "It has been very stressful months, but it is important to do the right thing and I think the team will now have a very bright future."

Force India continue to operate at this weekend's Hungarian GP and Sky Sports understands there are five parties potentially interested in buying the team.

"We are just in this critical period, which might last a week or two, we have to keep our heads down," said COO Otmar Szafnauer in Hungary.

According to Szafnauer, there is "significant interest" from the team's prospective buyers.

On the track at the Hungaroring, Force India endured their worst qualifying session of the season in a changeable wet conditions and Perez and team-mate Esteban Ocon will line up in 19th and 18th positions respectively for Sunday's race which begins at 2.10pm.

