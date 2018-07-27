Nico Hulkenberg believes 'big three' move will never happen but has high hopes for Renault

Nico Hulkenberg has told Sky F1 that he believes his opportunity to join one of F1's top three teams has passed, and says he wants to lead Renault to glory instead.

Hulkenberg has been one of F1's most consistent performers since breaking into the sport almost a decade ago, but despite several links to major outfits - most notably Ferrari - the German has never had a shot in a race-winning car.

As he enjoys one of his best-ever seasons with Renault, currently seventh in the drivers' standings, Hulkenberg told Sky F1's Ted Kravitz in Budapest: "I'm sceptical that this is going to happen between me and one of the three big teams, just looking at it realistically.

"I think there's so many chances you have in a career and I don't get the sense that they have a big appetite for me too.

"These are the facts, I think."

While a move to Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull may not be on the cards, Hulkenberg does have high hopes for a Renault team he linked up with at the beginning of 2017.

"I'm very much interested to achieve it together with Renault and really work ourselves up there," he added.

The interview will be played on Sky F1 ahead of the Hungarian GP on Sunday, which is live and exclusive on the channel. Build-up is from 12.30pm with lights out at 2.10pm.

Renault have established themselves as F1's fourth-quickest team this season, but Hulkenberg stressed: "I don't see that as a victory."

He continued: "We're trying to work our way up there, it still takes some time.

"If we get the best out of ourselves and beat the midfield, that's good for the moment but obviously with time we want to become more competitive and get closer to the big guys."

