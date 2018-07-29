Hungarian GP: Valtteri Bottas penalised for Daniel Ricciardo clash

0:49 Watch as Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo collide late on in the Hungarian GP Watch as Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo collide late on in the Hungarian GP

Valtteri Bottas has picked up a 10-second penalty for colliding with Daniel Ricciardo amid a chaotic end to a Hungarian GP for the Mercedes driver.

The time penalty is added to Bottas' final race time but does not affect his fifth-place finishing position.

Pierre Gasly finished 23 seconds behind the Mercedes driver on the road.

Stewards noted that Bottas 'had a damaged front wing' after an earlier clash with Sebastian Vettel and 'with the compromised line and less downforce' locked up and collided with Ricciardo at Turn One.

Bottas also had two penalty points applied to his hitherto clean licence.

Speaking to Sky F1 before the penalty was applied, Bottas said: "With Daniel, pretty much a similar thing [to Vettel] but I was next to him on the inside.

"I had no half of my front wing so I was locking up as well. I'm sure he saw I was still going quite quick into the corner, but he turned in and then we touched."

More to follow...

The full stewards' verdict

'The Stewards reviewed video evidence, heard from the driver of car 77 (Valtteri Bottas), the driver of car 3 (Daniel Ricciardo) and the team representatives.

'Bottas had a damaged front wing from an earlier incident. As the two cars approached Turn 1, Ricciardo was on the outside of the turn and gave plenty of room.

'With the compromised line and less downforce from the front wing Bottas locked up, and collided with Riciardo forcing Riciardo off the track and causing damage. Both cars continued.

'The Stewards ordered a 10 second penalty, which will be applied to the final result, along with 2 penalty points.'

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.