F1 2018: The big motorsport reads this summer
Last Updated: 07/08/18 11:34am
Heading for the beach this summer?
If you're a Formula 1 fan then you're spoilt for choice with possible reading material, thanks to the recent releases of five engrossing books.
Two former drivers, one legendary designer and two renowned journalists - all with various stories to tell from the world of F1 and motorsport.
Watch Sky F1 interviews with the four men about their respective books in the videos below.
The Perfect Car: The story of John Barnard
Jim Clark: The Best of the Best
Fascinating F1 facts, Vol I & II - Joe Saward
Derek Bell: All my Porsche races
Hobbo : Motor Racer, Motor Mouth: The Autobiography of David Hobbs
