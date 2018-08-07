F1 2018: The big motorsport reads this summer

Heading for the beach this summer?

If you're a Formula 1 fan then you're spoilt for choice with possible reading material, thanks to the recent releases of five engrossing books.

Two former drivers, one legendary designer and two renowned journalists - all with various stories to tell from the world of F1 and motorsport.

Watch Sky F1 interviews with the four men about their respective books in the videos below.

The Perfect Car: The story of John Barnard

13:02 Legendary former Ferrari and McLaren designer John Barnard on his career designing F1 cars.

Jim Clark: The Best of the Best

8:23 The greatest driver of all time? 50 years after the death of the great Jim Clark, David Tremayne details the life and times of a British racing legend

Fascinating F1 facts, Vol I & II - Joe Saward

6:00 Leading F1 journalist Joe Saward with 200 short stories to tell on the amazing world of F1.

Derek Bell: All my Porsche races

10:24 Five-time Le Mans winner and former F1 driver Derek Bell on his experiences racing for the legendary German marque Porsche.

Hobbo : Motor Racer, Motor Mouth: The Autobiography of David Hobbs

9:09 British former motor racing driver and commentator David Hobbs reflects on his career on and off track, spanning 50 years.

