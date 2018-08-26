Drivers react to Belgian GP

Tough day today, however 2nd is still something to be proud of. To all the fans supporting across the world, thank you so much, I love you guys 🙏🏾. We will always keep pushing and now have our sights on Monza. @MercedesAMGF1 #TeamLH #nevergiveup #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/FfiacpVH5z