Drivers react to Belgian GP

How the field responded on social media following the Belgian GP and the F1 2018 season's resumption...
#Seb5's message for you! #BelgianGP #ForzaFerrari pic.twitter.com/HuyT2FdISY— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 26, 2018
Tough day today, however 2nd is still something to be proud of. To all the fans supporting across the world, thank you so much, I love you guys 🙏🏾. We will always keep pushing and now have our sights on Monza. @MercedesAMGF1 #TeamLH #nevergiveup #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/FfiacpVH5z— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 26, 2018
Very happy with this podium at Spa! A special one for me! We stayed out of trouble, the car worked well and we maximized our result. Thanks @redbullracing, and all Dutch fans for the fantastic support 👍 #KeepPushing #BelgianGP #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/SmhEWScuxz— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 26, 2018
Both cars in the top 10 yet again 😊 That’s important and well deserved for the whole team! 💪🏼 On to the next one 👌🏼 @HaasF1Team #BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/N5rT5Jmm73— Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) August 26, 2018
🎙“It was probably a misjudgement from my side as I was a bit late on the brakes, so it’s frustrating for me, the team, and the other drivers caught up in the incident.”— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) August 26, 2018
Not the home race I wanted to give you guys.. It was amazing to see you all around the circuit. Thank you for your support! I hope that next year I can give you a better result 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/hI2leKmZ5t— Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) August 26, 2018
End of the race in the 1st corner. Frustrating.— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) August 26, 2018
Never been a fan of the halo but I have to say that I was very happy to have it over my head today !
📷: @f1gregoryheirman / @fotoformulak pic.twitter.com/QILqoVtjVh
