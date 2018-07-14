Scottish Open: Rickie Fowler hits 458-yard drive on 10th hole

0:36 Rickie Fowler struck a 458-yard drive on the 10th during a challenging afternoon at the Scottish Open Rickie Fowler struck a 458-yard drive on the 10th during a challenging afternoon at the Scottish Open

Masters runner-up and 2015 Scottish Open champion Rickie Fowler struck a brilliant 458-yard drive on the 10th hole at Gullane as he looked to play himself into contention.

The 29-year-old had an up-and-down start to his round on Saturday, after a change of wind direction from the first two days made the first nine holes more challenging for the players starting later in the day.

After bogeys on three of his first seven holes, Fowler started the par-four 10th with a monster drive.

Click on the video above to watch Rickie Fowler's 458-yard drive on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open.