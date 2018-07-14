Open countdown, five days to go: Rickie Fowler joins Claude Harmon at Birkdale

Rickie Fowler speaks about his Open chances and hits some shots in the Sky Sports Open Zone as he looks to claim a maiden major trophy Rickie Fowler speaks about his Open chances and hits some shots in the Sky Sports Open Zone as he looks to claim a maiden major trophy

Rickie Fowler joined Claude Harmon as we continue our top 10 moments from last year's Open Zone at Royal Birkdale.

Fowler, who is still chasing a first major, joined Claude Harmon to demonstrate how to hit a low punch into the wind.

Fowler also shows us how to ride the breeze and use it to his advantage, and he lifts the lid on the key interaction he has with his caddie during a round.

Live at The Open Live on

Fowler was heavily fancied to break his major duck at Royal Birkdale last year, despite not having the greatest level of consistency at The Open, and he could only finish tied for 22nd.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Rickie Fowler join Claude Harmon during last year's Open Zone

Watch The Open from July 19-22 live on Sky Sports - your home of golf.