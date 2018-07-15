John Daly will miss The Open due to chronic knee problem

Former champion John Daly has withdrawn from The Open Championship due to a knee injury.

The 147th edition of the tournament starts on Thursday at Carnoustie, exclusively live on Sky Sports The Open, and Daly's place will be taken by his fellow American Keegan Bradley.

Daly, 52, triumphed in 1995 at St Andrews - having been a surprise winner of the US PGA Championship four years earlier.

Last month Daly walked out from the U.S. Senior Open, after he was not granted permission to use a cart at the championship.

The golfer has a persistent knee injury which makes walking difficult.

He wrote on Twitter this weekend: "Sorry...really tried these last 2 days to compete & walk, my [right] knee osteoarthritis is unbearable.

Live at The Open Live on

"It would have been nice to have gotten a cart but unfortunately was turned down by our tour board.

"I couldn't even hit balls this am!"

Daly has made 23 appearances at The Open in total but has not made the cut since he tied for 81st in 2012.

Watch The Open from July 19-22 live on Sky Sports - your home of golf.