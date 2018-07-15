Open countdown, four days to go: Darren Clarke on how to master a links course

Darren Clarke paid us a visit as we continue our top 10 moments from last year's Open Zone at Royal Birkdale.

The 2011 Open champion talked Sky Sports through how to hit a variety of shots needed to compete at an Open championship.

"Playing successful links golf is all about trajectory control," he said. "If you haven't got control of your trajectory then you can pack your bags and go home, especially if you get some wind.

"To be able to control the height of it is your No 1 priority. When you're playing links you have to use the ground, most course we play you fly it through the air but on links you've got to use the ground and slopes to help you move to the hole. That's what links golf is all about."

