Mindset of a champion: What drives Rory McIlroy and the world's best?

Rory McIlroy and a host of the world's top players share what golf means to them and how they stay motivated to succeed.

If takes more than golfing ability to keep a player at the top of their game, but how do the world's best get into the mindset of a champion?

Golf is a sport like no other in its physical and mental requirements to succeed, with the finest of margins separating winning from failure.

Even those at the peak of their powers have experienced lows in the game, with the latest generation of superstars regularly experimenting with alternative techniques and methods in their pursuit of reaching the next level.

Find out how Cabrera Bello works to stay at the peak of his powers

How do players have the strength to go on through times of disappointment? What motivates them to continually push to succeed on the world stage? We went deeper into the minds of some of the sport's biggest names to find out.

To hear from four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Dustin Johnson, as well as world stars Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Rafa Cabrera Bello

McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014

