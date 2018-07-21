The Open: Shots of the day from the third round at Carnoustie

Hole-out eagles, massive putts a couple of brilliant chip-ins were among the shots of the day from an eventful third round at The Open.

Jordan Spieth is part of a three-way tie for the lead after 54 holes at Carnoustie, with the three-time major champion driving the par-four first green and making eagle on his way to a six-under 65.

Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele join Spieth on nine under, while Tiger Woods is four off the pace after nailing a string of impressive putts on his way to shooting 66 on Saturday.

The Scottish crowds were treated to an incredible finish to Zander Lombard's round at the par-four 18th, with Jason Dufner also signing off his day in style at the last.

There were plenty of other standout shots during moving day, with Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson and amateur Sam Locke all featuring in our day three round-up.

Click on the video above to watch Saturday's top shots!