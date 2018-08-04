Aaron Baddeley leads after second round of Barracuda Championship

Aaron Baddeley last won on the PGA Tour in 2016 at the Barbasol Championship

Australian Aaron Baddeley moved up two places and carded his second successive 66 to take a one-point lead at the half-way point of the Barracuda Championship.

Baddeley, 37, hit six birdies and did not drop a shot at the Montreux Golf and Country club, with his round giving him an overall score of 26.

First-round leader Ollie Schniederjans is a point behind following a costly bogey on the third and an even more costly double-bogey on the par-3 seventh.

Three Americans - John Merrick, Andrew Putnam and Sam Saunders - are tied for third on 23 points, three behind the leader.

The Barracuda Championship - formerly known as the Reno-Tahoe Open - uses a Modified Stableford format, which allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

Eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for a par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for a double bogey or worse.

Ireland's Shane Lowry moved up five places to tied-sixth with a round of 67, while compatriot Seamus Power is in a six-way tie for 13th.

Martin Laird dropped eight places to tied-19th on 17 points, while Graeme McDowell just made the cut on seven points.

