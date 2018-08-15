FedExCup: Sergio Garcia needs top-20 finish at Wyndham Championship

Sergio Garcia headlines the list of star names who need a strong week at this week's Wyndham Championship to avoid missing out on the FedExCup Play-Offs.

Garcia has qualified for at least the first event of the lucrative four-tournament end-of-season Play-Offs since the FedExCup was first introduced in 2007, but he arrives at Sedgefield Country Club needing to post his first top-20 finish in a PGA Tour event since the Valspar Championship in March.

Sergio Garcia needs to finish in the top 20 to make the FedExCup Play-Offs

The top 125 in the standings after the event concludes on Sunday will advance to The Northern Trust in New Jersey next week, with 375 FedExCup points projected to be the minimum requirement.

Garcia is currently ranked 131st on 331 points having endured a poor run of form over the summer, missing the cut seven times in nine starts on the PGA Tour and failing to make the weekend in any of the four major championships.

Garcia missed the cut in all four majors this season

The Spaniard is expected to need at least a top-20 finish to avoid an unscheduled week off, while he also needs to rediscover some form to boost his hopes of earning a captain's pick from Thomas Bjorn for the Ryder Cup next month.

Shane Lowry is another player "on the bubble" ahead of the Wyndham Championship, and the Irishman is likely to need a top-10 finish to make the Play-Offs and avoid losing his PGA Tour card.

Shane Lowry arrives at Sedgefield in better form

But, unlike Garcia, Lowry has enjoyed some good results in recent weeks with three consecutive top-15 finishes, including a share of 12th at the PGA Championship last week.

Lowry is currently 139th in the FedExCup standings, four places above former US Open champion Graeme McDowell, while 2011 FedExCup winner Bill Haas is languishing at 150th and needs to finish in the top four to avoid an early finish to his season.

Multiple major champions Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington are also in the field this week, but both will require nothing less than a victory to break into the top 125.